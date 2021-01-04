According to a report, the incumbent US President Donald Trump has insisted on a subsequent change in the election result in the state of Georgia in an unusual phone call.and “recalculate” the result, as the Washington Post reported on Sunday. The newspaper also published parts of a recording of Saturday’s conversation. Trump described Raffensperger as “clueless” after the phone call on Twitter.

The Republican Trump threatened his party colleague Raffensperger in the conversation that he was taking a “great risk” and that he might be guilty of a crime if he did not act against the election fraud. Trump narrowly lost Georgia in the November 3rd election. The Democrat Joe Biden was ahead with about 12,000 votes. The results were recounted there twice; Despite Trump’s claims, there was no evidence of electoral fraud.

In the phone call, Trump complained about the “wrong” result in Georgia and asserted that he had won the election. “I just want to find 11,780 votes … because we won the state,” he said, according to the recording. “We won the election and it is not fair to take the victory away from us,” said Trump. Raffensperger should check the results again, demanded the incumbent US president. “But check it out with people who want to find answers,” Trump said.

Raffensperger replied according to the recording: “We have to stand by our numbers. We believe our numbers are correct. ” The State Secretary pointed out that the results would have passed in court. In Georgia, runoff elections for two Senate seats will also take place on Tuesday, the result of which could overturn the majority of Republicans in the Washington House of Representatives.

The Washington Post article stated that the conversation was “rambling and sometimes incoherent” how “obsessed and desperate” the president was in the face of his electoral defeat. Trump still believes he could change the outcome in enough states to secure a second term.

Trump lost the election but continues to refuse to recognize Biden’s victory. This is to be sworn in on January 20th. (dpa)