Democratic leaders in Congress on Monday (20) unveiled a plan to lift the US debt limit, after the administration warned of the dramatic consequences that lack of decision by the legislature could lead.

The bill will also provide funding for the government and will postpone the “shutdown,” as the shutdown of public services that can occur when Congress does not agree on a budget before September 30, is called.

The initiative, which will allow the government to operate until December, also provides for suspending the debt limitation “until December 2022”, explained in a note to the president of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi.

– Warning –

The US government warned on Monday of the threat of a “historic financial crisis” if Democrats and Republicans fail to reach an agreement on raising the country’s debt ceiling.

Lack of understanding would prevent the United States from honoring its financial commitments as early as mid-October.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described an apocalyptic outlook in a column published in the influential The Wall Street Journal about the consequences that would follow from a lack of agreement in the Legislature: US debt interest rates would skyrocket, The stock market would fall and tens of millions of soldiers and retirees would be left without income. Furthermore, a new recession could occur with millions of jobs lost.

If the federal state debt limit is not raised, there could be serious consequences for the US economy and also for the world economy, which is trying to get up from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, warned the Secretary of the Treasury.

In August 2019, the US debt ceiling was lifted thanks to an agreement between then-President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats. But a limit came into effect since Aug. 1, worth $28.4 trillion.

Already on September 8, Yellen warned that the United States could run out of resources “during the month of October.”

– Recurrent –

While Congress has the prerogative to raise this debt issuance limit, Democrats could themselves pass a new ceiling on their votes.

Since the 1960s, the problem has been recurrent: this debt ceiling has been raised or suspended 80 times. During Trump’s tenure (2017-2021) alone, he was suspended three times by Congress.

Republicans refuse to approve a new increase, disgusted by the gigantic investment plans promoted by President Joe Biden.

The Democrats “want us to help pave the way for their job destruction program, which we oppose,” criticized Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell last week.

– The ghost of default –

“The country must not default. The debt ceiling is expected to rise. But that’s the responsibility of those the American people elected,” McConnell argued last week on the political news website Punchbowl News, suggesting that Democrats will have to scramble to form a majority.

Democrats want Republican votes, but are ready to vote to raise the debt ceiling using a procedure that allows them to pass their bills using their narrow majority in Congress.

“Taking too long” to increase the US borrowing capacity “is not acceptable,” added Yellen. “We have just come out of the crisis. Let’s avoid going back to a completely avoidable situation”, he concluded.

The United States has never defaulted, but in 2011, when Barack Obama was president, stagnation in Congress prompted the ratings agency Standard and Poor’s to withdraw the “AAA” rating from US debt.

That episode “brought the United States to the brink of crisis,” recalled Yellen on Monday.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach