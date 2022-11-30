Hakeem Jeffries, this Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. MICHAEL MCCOY (REUTERS)

The Democrats of the House of Representatives have chosen this Wednesday Hakeem Jeffries as leader of their parliamentary group to replace the veteran Nancy Pelosi, who announced her retirement after the Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections held on November 8.

Jeffries, representative of New York, will serve as of January, when the new Chambers are constituted, and will be the first African-American to lead one of the two parties in the US Congress, in this case the Democratic minority. He also represents the generational change within the establishment Democrat: Faced with Pelosi’s seniority, with more than two decades of leadership in the House, Jeffries, 52 years old (30 years less than his predecessor), has led a meteoric career, since in 2019 he became the youngest Democrat in presiding over the Caucus of his party, the body that is in charge of electing its leaders within each of the chambers of Congress, establishing discipline and the rules of formation, and approving the committees and their assignments.

The surprised Generational leadership of the Democratic Party is completed with the election of Katherine Clark, representative from Massachusetts, 59, to be in charge of party discipline, and Californian Pete Aguilar, 43, to chair the Democratic caucus. The identity of each one of them is also a declaration of intentions of the probable future of the party: an African American, a woman and a Latino assume the reins of a party monopolized until now by a establishment white, male, with a majority of surnames of Irish or Italian origin, and of advanced age. Until Pelosi’s withdrawal, the other two deputy leaders of the House Democrats, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, were both in their 80s.

Jeffries, who has had no competition in internal party voting, has promised to maintain an “open attitude” in his relationship with the Republicans, who will presumably be led by Kevin McCarthy, pending the necessary votes to see his position confirmed in January. . His election also occurs when the Democrats in New York are demanding responsibility for the poor electoral result that the majority of the Republicans in the House served practically on a platter, since four seats traditionally blue (the color that represents the Democrats) passed into Republican hands on November 8. The Senate will continue to be in Democratic hands, with a meager majority like the one it had been enjoying since 2020.

Ranking third so far on the House Democratic ticket, Jeffries, a notable speaker who uses Bible quotes and rapper verses to illustrate his speeches, represents New York’s Eighth District, which encompasses areas of Brooklyn and Queens boroughs. with a very remarkable demographic diversity. A career lawyer, Jeffries was the declared candidate for Pelosi, who on Tuesday was named by his co-religionists.speaker emeritus”, to lead a two-year journey through the desert, until the next elections, with the Republican majority against it. By confirming her withdrawal from the front line of legislative activity – starting in January she will be one more congresswoman, with her seat in San Francisco – Pelosi already pointed out that it was time to make way for the new generations.

Jeffries, a fan of hip hop, perfectly embodies the mood of the new Democratic party, the one that has not yet been born and that has had its main nursery in New York for years: a young formation, much more racially and demographically diverse, and with a more progressive discourse on social issues. A current, still to crystallize, that in its day was led by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and that, at lower levels of representation such as the State and the New York City Council, has advanced positions remarkably.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.