Democrats intend to nominate Biden as US presidential candidate

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced that it intends to nominate President Joe Biden as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election, despite numerous calls for him to withdraw his candidacy, according to RIA News.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be reelected because of you,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison told supporters at a meeting on Friday, July 19.

Earlier, Biden announced his intention to continue his election campaign, which was suspended amid the assassination attempt on former US leader Donald Trump. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates denied reports that Biden’s family had discussed the head of state’s withdrawal from the presidential race.