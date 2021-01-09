The pressure to oust Donald Trump from the White House continues to grow despite the capitulation of the president on Thursday night, when he admitted his defeat. Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of Representatives and leader of the Democrats, called on Friday for the immediate resignation of the Republican and warned that, if Trump does not leave, Congress will act, that is, it will subject him to a second impeachment. Some sources even point to Monday as a possible start date for the process. Pelosi also revealed that he had spoken with the US military command to try to remove the options that the Republican can press the nuclear button.

With the country still in shock Due to the attack by a Trumpist mob on the Capitol, encouraged by the president of the United States himself to boycott Biden’s certification as the winner of the elections, Pelosi asked the Republicans to take the path that half a century ago they took with Richard Nixon in the wake of the Watergate case. “Today, after the horrible and seditious acts of the president, the Republicans in Congress must follow that example and ask Trump to leave office immediately,” he said in a letter sent to members of the House of Representatives. If Trump does not leave now and on his own foot, he added, “Congress will carry out its action.”

That action is none other than the impeachment, that extraordinary procedure that the fathers of the Constitution designed to be able to try leaders for treason or other serious crimes, and that the United States has only carried out three times in its history, the last one, precisely against Trump a year ago as a result of the Ukraine scandal. Pelosi and the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, have spoken with the vice president of the country, Mike Pence, so that he and his cabinet remove him through the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which allows to depose the president due to disability .

The Republican has not yet given a formal response, according to Pelosi, although some media say, citing sources in his environment, that he was not for the job.

If Trump, who this Friday even announced that he will not attend Biden’s inauguration, does not resign and the Republicans do not expel him, the ball is in the Democrats’ court, where the voices calling for him multiply impeachment. The matter raises doubts, on the one hand, of a technical nature: if such a process of dismissal, equivalent to a political trial, can be carried out with guarantees in such a short time, or if there will only be time to start it and use it as a derision towards a leader who has dragged the image of American democracy through the mud and, not only that, who has incited a revolt with five deaths.

On the other hand, he plans another question: what position will Biden take? After a cycle of devastating political tension, the president-elect has promised to heal wounds and begin a path of national reconciliation and collaboration with the opposition. The question is whether what happened on Wednesday crosses a red line that pushes you to support the impeachment two weeks after Trump leaves 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This Friday, in a press appearance to announce new appointments to his Cabinet, the next president limited himself to pointing out that it was “a decision of Congress.”

Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives, which is in charge of activating the process, but they are tied in the Senate, in charge of the second phase and the verdict. Although the next vice president, Kamala Harris, has the casting vote in the event of a tie, the resolution requires the support of two-thirds of the senators. Some Republicans defend the impeachment of Trump, such as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan or Illinois Congressman Adam Kizinger, but the complicity of enough senators is unclear.

As a main argument, Democrats – and some Republicans – question the mental stability of the New York tycoon. In this logic, Pelosi has spoken with the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, to address the possibilities of preventing him from carrying out military actions and, especially, making use of nuclear codes, those with which the presidents of States United can order attacks.

Trump, who may even face the courts for what happened, has tried to back down. On Thursday he addressed citizens in a video of two minutes and 41 seconds in which he capitulated, condemned the violence caused by the ultras on Capitol Hill and pledged to facilitate the transition. For the first time, he did not mention any alleged fraud, aware that the end of the escape had been reached.

“Congress has certified the election results, a new Administration will take office on January 20 and from now on I will focus on ensuring an easy, orderly and seamless transition of power. It is the moment of reconciliation and healing wounds, “said the president from a lectern at the White House, ending with a farewell message:” To the citizens of the United States, serving as president has been the honor of my life. To all my wonderful fans, I know you are disappointed, but our incredible journey has just begun. “

He did not explicitly acknowledge the victory of Joe Biden, whose name he did not even mention, he simply admitted the change of government and stopped agitating his conspiracy theories about the electoral system. Trump spoke harshly about what happened, declared himself “indignant” and assured that the violent would pay, without pointing out his own, but distancing himself from the Trump of 24 hours ago, who blamed the alleged “robbery” of the siege elections on Capitol.

