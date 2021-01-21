The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, swore in the new senators on Wednesday, among whom are Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock representing Georgia and Alex Padilla as his replacement in the California Senate. With this move, Democrats secure their majority in the Upper House.

The new vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, took the oath of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof on Wednesday, as well as Alex Padilla, who replaces her precisely as senator for California, a position she resigned on Monday.

The three newly elected officials celebrated their positions on social media, with political promises to their voters and the represented population.

As I’m sworn in today, know that I will be a senator for all Georgians. Whether or not you voted for me, I’ll carry your hopes and concerns to Washington. pic.twitter.com/t0yxodr9ll – Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 20, 2021

With this, the progressive current is placed with control of the two houses of Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives, in addition to that of the White House. As predicted, this majority will make Biden’s management much easier, since despite the fact that Republicans and Democrats are tied in the number of senators – with 50 each party – Vice President Harris breaks that tie as president of the Senate .

For the first time in six years, the conservative majority in the Senate is eliminated, with the replacement of Republican Mitch McConnell by New York Democrat Chuck Schumer as the leader of the House majority.

“With the change of the majority in the Senate, the Senate will function differently. This Senate will legislate, it will be active, responsive, energetic and bold,” assured the new leader of the Upper House.

After the fears of these months, because the Republicans have traditionally been the favorites of the Senate, the Democrats strengthened their control in the House after winning the elections last November and dominating the Lower House. Tensions over Georgia’s two seats were ultimately decided by the progressive side.

Senators like the newly elected Jon Ossof, representing Georgia, welcomed the new beginning of the Biden era via Twitter, with words like “Georgia being built” in a photo alongside Warnock.

Now, as central challenges, the new Administration will have to face a rapid formation of the cabinet of the newly inaugurated president and face impeachment against the former president of the White House, Donald Trump, for incitement to hatred and insurrection after the events of 6 from January.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP