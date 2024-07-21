This Sunday, the president Joe Biden surprised the world after announcing his retirement from the current race for the White House in the United States.

Almost immediately all eyes turned to Kamala Harrisher vice president, and the possibility that she will be the one to represent the Democratic Party in the November elections.

Biden himself, moments after publishing a statement on social media in which he announced his decision, offered her his full support.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all of my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My first decision as the party’s nominee in 2020 was to select Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it has been the best decision I have ever made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee,” the president said.

Harris, as expected, thanked the gesture and promised to “earn” the party’s trust to emerge as the selected candidate.

And although his candidacy is the most viable with only three and a half months to go until the presidential elections, it is not yet guaranteed.

Proof of this was the reactions that followed Biden’s announcement. Many party figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and the leaders in the House and Senate They instantly turned to Harris as the natural heir to the nomination.

But others are very heavy, like the former president Barack Obama and the former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, They left the door open for the emergence of rivals.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that our party’s leaders will be able to create a process that will produce a standout candidate,” Obama said.

The uncertainty lies in the fact that Biden, despite winning the primary round, cannot simply hand-pick a successor.

His victory in the preliminary elections translates into delegates (more than 4,000) who then go to the national convention (which starts on August 19) to vote for the winner. But with Biden withdrawing from the race, those delegates are free to choose whoever they see fit.

Something that in USA It is known as an “open convention” and has not been held since 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he would not seek re-election.

However, most analysts believe that going to the Convention without an agreed candidate would be political suicide, as it would lead to a brutal internal struggle from which they would emerge even weaker than they already are.

That would explain this initial outpouring of support for Harris. “By expressing their firm support, they are not only honouring Biden’s wishes but also trying to prevent another name from gaining traction,” says a Democratic Party operative close to the discussions.

But, at the same time, forcing a vote for the vice president without the party having been able to process the president’s departure could be seen as an imposition that would also generate fissures.

Harris also generates some resistance in some Democratic sectors and many do not believe that she can defeat Donald Trumpthe Republican candidate.

This reasoning would explain the pause that Obama and Pelosi are apparently asking for. A real crossroads that will begin to be resolved starting this Monday.

What’s next for Kamala Harris to be nominated?

That said, from a pragmatic standpoint, the only viable path left for Democrats is to back Harris’s candidacy.

Either from this August 1st through a virtual vote of delegates that had been scheduled to anticipate Biden’s nomination or during the Convention scheduled for the 19th of the same month.

And there are plenty of reasons for this. In practical terms, it is practically impossible to build a new campaign in the 106 days until the elections, much less develop a new candidate in that time frame.

In addition, Harris would “inherit” the campaign platform that Biden already has and of which she herself is a part. This is a very relevant aspect, especially from the perspective of financing. Changing candidates would not only imply the atomization of funds while a new one is selected, but also the construction of a new scheme for whoever is elected.

At the same time, beheading Harris, the first woman and of African origin African American to occupy the vice presidency of USA It would go down very badly in other sectors when what they want is to be as unified as possible.

Of course, Harris’s candidacy comes with its own challenges. Most likely, and as anticipated, Republicans will turn their guns on her immigration record, the first task Biden gave her when they came to the White House and one that she did not do very well at.

Former US President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden. Photo:EFE Share

At the same time, it starts with all the problems that the administration already had – that is, it cannot distance itself from them – such as the high cost of living and the chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

In fact, in hypothetical matchups conducted by polling firms, Harris fares no better than Biden when pitted against Trump.

Of course, these are measurements taken before the news was known and they could begin to change.

What is certain is that the electoral race has just taken a new 180-degree turn.

With Biden – and his age – out of the equation, the campaign returns to a more natural rhythm where two visions of the country compete.

And curiously, now it is the Republicans who will have to defend themselves against questions of mental competence, as Trump becomes the oldest candidate in history to be nominated by either party.

Moreover, as the British newspaper The Guardian puts it: Americans will undoubtedly take note of Biden’s selfless act, which put the country’s interests before his own, with the narcissism that usually characterizes Trump.

No one knows if it will be enough, but among many democrats, who had already given up on hope, hope has been reborn.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

WASHINGTON