Independent candidate calls Kamala Harris a “war hawk” and says she’s the only one who can beat Trump

The independent candidate for President of the United States Robert F. Kennedy Jr.nephew of former President John F. Kennedy (Democrat), said the Democratic Party should make a “open process” to choose Joe Biden’s replacement.

“I urge the Democratic Party to return to its traditional commitment to democracy and exemplify it with an open process. Instead of anointing a candidate handpicked by the elites of the Democratic National Committee, the party should use unbiased polls to identify the candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump. Delegates should then select a candidate based on this information.”, he wrote in your X profile.

Later, Kennedy told reporters that if there were an open convention and party leaders came to him, he would discuss the possibility of being the Democratic nominee. “I am the only one who can defeat Donald Trump”he declared.

The independent candidate praised Biden’s work. He said that the president had a long career in public service. According to Kennedy, the current US president represented and served the United States despite dealing with many difficulties, including personal ones.

Kennedy, however, said that he warned everyone about Biden’s health issues last year, but was ignored.

“A year ago, when I entered this race, I predicted that President Biden was suffering from a degenerative disease, that he would not get better and that [isso] would make it impossible for him to govern effectively. The Democratic National Committee’s response to this obvious condition was to hide it from the American public and to use its power over the Democratic nomination process.”he declared.

The candidate also stated that Vice President Kamala Harris is a “war hawk” – term used to define congressmen who tend to support the United States’ participation in conflicts around the world. Soon after announcing his withdrawal, Biden announced his support for Kamala to replace him.

According to Kennedy, the vice president is unpopular in her own party, has one of the worst civil rights records of any American public official and will do nothing to address the deficit in the national accounts.

BIDEN’S WITHDRAWAL

Joe Biden81 years old, confirmed this Sunday (21.Jul.2024) his decision to abandon the race for re-election in the November presidential elections.

The Democrat published a letter withdrawing his candidacy on his profile official on X (ex-Twitter). In the text, he states that he makes the decision because he is the “best interest” of the party.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country that I forgo that intention and focus solely on fulfilling my responsibilities as President for the remainder of my term.”he says. Read the full text here.

Kamala Harris, 59, is positioning herself as the Democratic Party’s top candidate to face former President Donald Trump78 years old. The vice president gains more relevance due to the fact that she has Biden’s explicit support.

The president’s withdrawal was expected by many analysts and members of the Democratic Party. Biden performed poorly in the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27. He faced increasing pressure from allies, both inside and outside the party, to leave the race.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. His advanced age, coupled with concerns about his cognitive and mental abilities, have fueled doubts among his supporters. If he were to remain in the race and win, Biden would be 86 when he leaves office.

Another factor that fueled pressure for Biden to withdraw from the election race was the attack on Trump. The Republican was hit grazing in the right ear by a shot at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) on July 13. Analysts see the former president strengthened after the case, as Trump uses the episode to fuel the discourse that he is suffering political persecution.

Watch (55s):