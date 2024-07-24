The Democratic Party’s Rules Committee on Wednesday approved a plan to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate by Aug. 1, well ahead of their annual convention.

Harris will also select a vice presidential candidate by August 7.

The Democratic Party was scheduled to nominate its candidate during its annual convention scheduled for this year from August 19 to 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

Harris emerged as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid last Sunday in response to opposition from fellow Democrats.