Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto will remain in office in Nevada, defeating Republican candidate Adam Laxalt 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Adriana Arevalo

After winning close races in Arizona and Nevada, Democrats will retain a narrow majority in the US Senate for the next two years. US media projections show that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto will remain in office in Nevada, defeating Republican candidate Adam Laxalt. Estimates also point to a victory for Democrat Mark Kelly in Arizona, against Republican Blake Masters.

The midterm election result gives Democrats 50 seats in the Senate and 49 for Republicans. There is still a spot in Georgia, which will be played in the second round, on December 6th. Even though Republicans win there, tying seats in the House, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaking vote on legislative decisions.

Senate control is important to President Joe Biden, who will have an easier time confirming his Supreme Court nominees. Democrats can also bar bills passed by the House, setting an agenda of their own. In the dispute for the House, whose investigation is still in progress, the Republicans appear to be close to winning a majority.