Politico: Democrats Wanting Biden Out of Race Asked to Speed ​​Up Calls

House Democratic leadership aides have asked fellow party members who are planning to call on Joe Biden not to run for another term to issue a statement sooner, the publication writes. Politico citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

For example, the House Democratic leadership is not directly calling on its fellow party members to oppose Biden’s candidacy. It is merely offering advice on when to make those calls.

According to the publication, 35 Democrats from among current members of Congress have called on Biden to withdraw from the election race. The number of those making such statements continues to grow among both members of the House of Representatives and senators.

The article said Biden’s inner circle was unhappy with the Democratic leadership’s move to push him out of the race, but some insiders privately said the best path for the party might be for Biden to leave.

Earlier, it was reported that the leadership of the US Democratic National Committee announced that it intends to nominate Biden as a candidate in the presidential elections, despite numerous calls for him to withdraw his candidacy.

Earlier, Joe Biden himself spoke about plans to continue his election campaign, which was suspended amid the assassination attempt on former US leader Donald Trump. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates denied reports that Biden’s family had discussed the head of state’s withdrawal from the presidential race.