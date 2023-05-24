The countdown to close an agreement on the sovereign debt ceiling in the United States continued this Tuesday (23) with exchanges of accusations between Democrats and Republicans, who accuse each other of bringing the country closer to a situation of default.

“We are really at a crossroads in this negotiation, but the president [Joe] Biden did not take this issue seriously,” criticized Steve Scalise, deputy leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, at a press conference.

Scalise said so a day after Biden and the Speaker of the House, fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy, held a new meeting at the White House in which there was no agreement, but which, according to the congressman, was “productive”.

However, nine days before June 1, the date on which the Treasury calculates that the reserves with which government obligations are being financed may run out, the Republicans have made it clear that this possible suspension of payments cannot be attributed to them. .

“Biden is trying to rewrite history, insisting he ‘did his part’ on the debt limit and would be ‘blameless’ if the US defaults. However, the truth is that he refused to trade for over a hundred days. Make no mistake about it: any default would be his fault,” McCarthy’s office said on Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for deep cuts in public spending, and conservatives rely on that text to claim that it is now up to the Senate and Democrats to unblock the situation.

“We worked for months to build a coalition that would pass a bill that addresses the debt ceiling as well as Washington’s spending problem. And the response from Biden that we are seeing these last few days is to continue not putting any serious ideas on the table ”, criticized Scalise.

Democrats, however, accuse the other side of prioritizing politics over the needs of the people and using the debt ceiling to further their agenda and erode the government.

“The far-right majority wants the American public to make an impossible decision: accept devastating cuts or a devastating default,” said Deputy Leader of the House Democrats, Katherine Clark.

In his view, conservatives “manufactured a crisis to exploit and threaten the very people who brought them to Washington to represent them.”

“Here’s my advice to leader McCarthy: start listening to the people we represent,” he added.

The USA has never defaulted on its sovereign debt, but from time to time it approaches this possibility, since, unlike other nations, its Executive can only issue debt up to the limit established by Congress, which has the power to suspend this roof as you see fit.

The current limit, of US$ 31.4 trillion, was reached last January. The government is currently drawing money from its reserves to pay off debts incurred, but the Treasury Department estimates that those funds will run out by June 1, when the country would enter bankruptcy.