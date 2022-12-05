Georgia is no longer alone in the minds of Ray Charles and how many soulfully sing Hoagy Carmichael’s popular song. In 2022 it is on the minds of all Americans paying attention to their country’s politics. Depending on the swing that the voters dance this Tuesday, the majority of the Senate will fall into the arms of the Democratic Party or will continue dancing with one or the other.

In the closest battle in memory for the last Senate seat to be played in these elections, Senator Rafael Warnock led the polls on Monday by just one point over old football star Herschel Walker. With both in a technical draw, anything is possible. Proof of the importance of these elections for President Joe Biden’s agenda is that between the Democratic Party and the money that has poured in from abroad, the Warnock campaign has cost close to 400 million dollars, which is little less than what Mitt Romney spent on his presidential campaign against Barack Obama in 2012.

Warnock won the first round last month, but fell short of the 50% state law requirement to finish the job. That’s why he’s supposed to start as the favourite, but actually the stats favor Walker. Chase Olivier, candidate of the Libertarian Party, obtained 81,278 votes on November 8, more than double the number that separates Walker from Warnock. The Republican is the natural recipient of Libertarian votes, once that candidate is eliminated. In addition, he also has the support of Governor Brian Kemp, who comfortably revalidated his position with the precaution of not associating himself with him or anyone supported by Donald Trump. Once he has secured his position, Kemp has no problem campaigning for Walker to ask that the Georgia senator who leaves the polls this Tuesday “work for Georgia, and not for Biden’s agenda,” he has said at rallies .

scandals



Under normal conditions, Kemp’s comfortable victory over the popular Stacey Abrams should have brought the ex-football player Trump bet on to victory, but Walker has so many corpses in his closet that conservative independents couldn’t vote for him even by covering their heads. nose. The outcome of the elections will largely depend on what that 5% does. Walker does not stop coming up with cases of domestic violence, abuse of power, women to whom he paid for abortions -despite declaring himself a staunch opponent of that reproductive right-, a son who is an expert in social networks who considers him the worst possible father and even addresses out of state that call into question his legitimacy as a candidate for the state of Georgia.

With all that backpack, it is hard to believe that the re-election of the first African-American senator that the state has given -388 million dollars- is coming out so expensive for the Democratic Party. On Tuesday night it will be known if the bet has paid off.