Democrats in the United States Congress came out in open opposition to a bill introduced last week and which, among other things, “defers” all aid for Colombia corresponding to the year 2024.

According to Mario Diaz-Balart, a Cuban-American legislator from Florida who is the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Foreign Operations, the aid freeze for Colombia stems from the enormous concerns it raises for both him and his fellow Republicans the measures that the government of Gustavo Petro has taken since he arrived at the Casa de Nariño.

“Unfortunately,” he stated. Colombia’s current trajectory under the leadership of President Petro is increasingly at odds with US economic and security interests. Therefore, I have decided to defer the financing for Colombia. Due to the strong and historical relationship between the people of the United States and Colombia, as well as the Colombian Armed Forces and Police, the Committee will continue to evaluate the actions of the Petro Government as this appropriation process progresses. I sincerely hope that more favorable actions in the future will allow us to move forward in strengthening our long-standing partnership with Colombia,” the legislator said when presenting the law.

Although without speaking directly about Colombia, the Democrats in this same committee rejected the bill, alleging that It is a partisan and retrograde legislation that hits allied countries and harms the work of multilateral organizations, like the UN and the World Health Organization that would also suffer cuts.

Likewise, it eliminates resources to fight against climate change, to defend women and their reproductive rights and to help other countries to curb illegal immigration.

“I strongly believe in the importance of helping people, addressing inequalities and injustice, and tackling the problems facing our country by working collaboratively with others and with the goal of global peace and security. That’s why , I find this project that we are considering today extremely disturbing, since it goes against those objectives“said the highest-ranking Democrat on this committee, Barbara Lee.

This bill, Lee continued, “ignores those realities. It sees the world as a paradigm of black and white, good and evil. If we don’t like everything about an organization or can’t control its actions, this bill prohibits funding Believe me, that’s not the approach the Chinese government is taking…and it would have serious consequences for America’s leadership, our ability to work with other countries on shared challenges, and our long-term national security.”

Rosa DeLauro, another Democrat on the Committee, also argued that It is an isolationist project that abandons the leadership role that the US has played since World War II.

In the case of our country It is the first time since Plan Colombia was approved in 2000 that such a drastic decision is made such as deferring all resources for the time being.

This draft, in any case, is only the beginning of the appropriations process in the US Congress.

This is a strong signal to the government of President Petro.

The project will have to be discussed by the Appropriations Commission in plenary and then, if approved, it would go to the plenary of the House of Representatives. At the same time, the Senate – which is controlled by Democrats – will advance its own allocation process.

Once both are approved, a conciliation commission would be appointed to iron out the differences. In other words, the funds for Colombia could be restored by the Senate or in the phases that are needed in the House of Representatives.



But without a doubt, this is a strong signal to the government of President Petro that suggests that the bipartisanship that used to exist in Washington vis-à-vis Colombia has begun to fade.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL Tiempo correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68

