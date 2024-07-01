Most Democratic leaders yesterday backed the US president, Joe Biden, after his poor performance in last week’s debate, while the White House denied reports that the president was meeting with his family to evaluate his candidacy.

No major party figure has broken ranks to call for Biden to resign, and prominent Democrats, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, have expressed their full support amid an outpouring of doubt from citizens and even a call from The New York Times editorial board for him to step aside.

However, Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin said his party is having “very honest, serious and rigorous conversations” following the president’s actions, he said yesterday in an interview on MSNBC.

His statements are a departure from what senior party officials have said.

The party’s surge in support follows a shaky performance by the 81-year-old president Thursday in a debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“This isn’t about performance in terms of a debate, this is about performance in a presidency,” said Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a former House speaker.

“On one side of the screen you have integrity, on the other side you have dishonesty,” he said, echoing a number of party figures who are trying to shift the focus from what they see as Biden’s dismal performance.

According to a CBS News poll conducted in the two days after the debate, nearly three-quarters of registered voters believe Biden should not run for president, as do “46 percent of Democrats.”

Biden and his family traveled Saturday night to the Camp David presidential residence, where NBC News reported he was expected to assess the future of his campaign.

However, White House deputy deputy press secretary Andrew Bates posted on

Biden’s campaign reported raising $33 million since the debate, including $26 million from grassroots donors.

Biden should “absolutely” drop out of the race, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said on NBC yesterday.

“Our job is to make sure he gets over the finish line in November. Not for his sake, but for the sake of the country,” Warnock said.

On Friday, Biden tried to silence the negative comments with a fiery campaign speech in North Carolina in which he promised to keep fighting.

He appeared alongside his wife, first lady Jill Biden, who fiercely defended her husband amid calls for him to resign.

“On that campaign stage in North Carolina, I saw an energetic, committed and capable Joe Biden,” Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Biden’s home state said Sunday.

“I think he had a weak performance in the debate,” Coons admitted, but added that Trump had a “horrible” performance. Biden, he added, is “the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump.”

