WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Dozens of Democratic lawmakers on Monday called on President Joe Biden’s administration to assess the impacts of expanding the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry on climate and environmental justice.

The 44 lawmakers, including Senators Jeffrey Merkley, Edward Markey, and Representatives Jared Huffman and Raul Grijalva, urged the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), a White House office, to “include increased scrutiny of all the LNG supply chain” while finalizing guidance on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change under US environmental law.

In a letter addressed to Brenda Mallory, president of the CEQ, the parliamentarians ask for detailed analyzes “from the wellhead, through the exportation outside the United States, until the combustion”.

CEQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the US jockeys for the top export point for LNG, government officials have been holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials about possible ways to certify natural gas emissions reductions.

While some gas extraction companies are certified for the market or trade gas deemed to be responsibly sourced with third-party certified carbon reductions, the government has not assessed how such certification should work.

While Europe has been cutting gas purchases from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has been approving project LNG exports, a step toward opening up potential projects.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)