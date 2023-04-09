A prosecutor and a judge in New York are ready to send former President Donald Trump, who has plans to run for president of the United States again next year, to jail. They have already managed to get the jury to consider the merits of the complaint and, for the first time in history, a former American president has moved from being investigated to being accused.

The details of the complaints revealed that both the prosecutor, affiliated with the Democratic Party, and the judge, the father of a service provider for Democratic election campaigns, may be in the near. The duo, who are celebrated by many as operators of Trump’s much-desired prison, seem to have much less in their hands than they promised to deliver.

Incidentally, perhaps they do not know that they may be helping Trump to consolidate his desired candidacy. Or maybe they know very well what they are doing, because the case – which brings together procedural flaws, such as illegitimacy of jurisdiction and prescription, just to name two examples that do not exempt Trump from any guilt, but prevent a lawsuit in New York – is being pushed for 2024, to coincide with the primaries that will define who will be the candidate of the Republican Party in the election of the next year.

An interesting scenario was prospected on Twitter by the American statistician Nate Silver. He released a surveyin which he asked Democrats who they would rather face in the election.

The Democrats’ favorite is Donald Trump.

Among the various possible readings, there is one that goes through the impression that Trump is easier to beat. The lawsuits in New York, for example, would be one of the weaknesses of the former president.

Possibly, the Democrats are thinking like the Bolsonarist hard core, who understood that facing the then-convict Lula was the best of both worlds.

They were lazy in defending Lava Jato and, in a way, stirred up the base against the operation. They buried the CPI of Lava-Toga. The end of the story is already known. Lula knew how to take advantage of his rival’s mistakes and showed the Bolsonaros that underestimating his capacity for resilience was her biggest mistake.

In Washington, there are those who think that the Democratic plan is to take a Trump deluded about his potential into the electoral ring.

The immediate side effect of the Trump indictment has been a rallying of Republicans. The absurdities surrounding his process have left even those who had turned their backs on him indignant. Trump has grown again beyond his militant base.

The question is how long-lasting will the process of gathering forces around Trump be. If he will arrive at the elections bleeding, as the democrats dream, or if he will surprise his rivals, as Lula did.

The comparison between the United States and Brazil obviously has a number of limitations. Lula did not play alone. She had the unrestricted support of the press, the courts, academics and artists, not to mention countless foreign leaders.

Trump will have an inverse scenario, with the luck that, despite the fact that the New York court has assumed banal characteristics, Justice in the United States is still far from taking the stage, as it did in Brazil.

Therefore, Justice is just the stage for the electoral circus that has already begun. The arena promises a lot of entertainment.

Happy Easter.