NBC: Democrats will keep control of the Senate due to the victory of Senator Cortez Masto in Nevada

The US Democratic Party may retain control of the upper house of the US Congress thanks to the presumed victory of incumbent Democratic Senator Katherine Cortez Masto in the Nevada midterm elections. This forecast gives NBC.

According to the channel, after counting 96 percent of the vote, Cortez Masto outperforms Republican rival Adam Laxalt by 0.5 percentage points, gaining 48.7 percent to 48.2 percent. The gap between the two candidates is 4,982 votes. However, the final results have not yet been announced.

A Democratic victory in Nevada will give the Democrats at least 50 out of 100 Senate seats, while the Republicans have so far secured 49 seats. If the seats in the upper house are distributed equally between the two parties, as happened in the Senate of the current convocation, the vote of Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris, becomes decisive. The fate of another seat in the Senate will be determined in December following the results of the second round of elections in the state of Georgia.

Earlier it became known that Democrat Mark Kelly was re-elected to the Senate from Arizona. He managed to get ahead of Republican rival Blake Masters.

On November 8, the United States held the main voting day for the midterm elections to both houses of Congress. They elected 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 out of 100 senators.