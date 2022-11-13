CNN Predicts Democrats’ Control of US Senate After Cortez Masto Wins in Nevada

The Democratic Party will gain 50 seats and control of the Senate, thanks to the victory of the incumbent Democratic Senator Katherine Cortez Masto in the midterm elections in Nevada, follows from the forecast of the TV channel CNN.

According to the channel, after counting 96 percent of the vote, Cortez Masto outperforms Republican rival Adam Laxalt by 0.5 percentage points, gaining 48.7 percent to 48.2 percent. The gap between the two candidates is 4,982 votes. However, the final results have not yet been announced.

0.5percent makes up the gap between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt

A Democratic victory in Nevada will give the Democrats at least 50 out of 100 Senate seats, while the Republicans have so far secured 49 seats. If the seats in the upper house are distributed equally between the two parties, as happened in the Senate of the current convocation, the vote of Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris, becomes decisive.

The fate of another seat in the Senate will be determined in December following the results of the second round of elections in the state of Georgia. However, the results of this vote will now depend only on whether the Democrats will strengthen their majority in the Senate or whether the alignment of forces in the upper house will remain unchanged.

Earlier it became known that Democrat Mark Kelly was re-elected to the Senate from Arizona. He managed to get ahead of Republican rival Blake Masters.

Related materials:

Mid-term voting and preliminary results

On November 8, the United States held the main voting day for the midterm elections to both houses of Congress. They elected 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 out of 100 senators.

According to the latest data, in the elections to the Senate, the votes are distributed equally between Democrats and Republicans (48 vs. 48). In the House of Representatives, Republicans currently have 211 seats, Democrats – 203.

U.S. Congresswoman of Ukrainian origin Victoria Spartz, who publicly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been re-elected to the House of Representatives. She represents the state of Indiana in the lower house.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, who promised impeachment to incumbent US President Joe Biden after the midterm elections, also retained her seat in Congress.

Curious cases of voting were also reported. Thus, two Democrats who died in October were re-elected to the US House of Representatives. Former Pennsylvania Congressman Anthony DeLuca, who died Oct. 9 at age 86, was re-elected with 85 percent of the vote. Tennessee Representative Barbara Cooper, who died October 25 at age 93, also “won the race” in her state’s constituency.

Related materials:

Consequences of the US elections for the situation in Ukraine

Even before the midterm elections began, the American newspaper The Washington Post assumed that the Republican Party would be actively supported in the elections. It was noted that if they win, then the American approach to Ukraine could change dramatically.

The Republicans said they would stop funding Ukraine if the Republicans won the congressional elections. In particular, such a call was made by Marjorie Taylor Green.

Under the Republicans, not a single penny will go to Ukraine Marjorie Taylor Green member of the House of Representatives from Georgia

Republican Kevin McCarthy, in an interview with Punchbowl News, suggested that Americans, faced with a recession, simply “will not write carte blanche to Ukraine.” Texas House Representative Michael McCall, speaking about Ukraine’s funding, added that Republicans want “to see more accountability and oversight.”

In turn, Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi believes that the victory of the Republicans in the midterm elections to the House of Representatives of the US Congress will not bring tangible changes in US relations with Russia.