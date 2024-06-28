Shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris responded to Joe Biden’s debate performance with a white lie (“There was a weak start but a strong finish. Biden is extraordinarily strong”), California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and one of the president’s top campaign aides, had already called the debate that had abruptly erupted among Democrats over the re-election candidate’s poor performance against Donald Trump “pointless” and “unnecessary.” Political commentators such as CNN’s John King were quick to openly suggest that there was a current within the Democratic ranks willing to call for Biden to step aside before the November election, opening up an uncharted scenario, yet another in a campaign also featuring a convicted felon.

That’s why Newson, who has often been touted as a generational replacement for the Democratic leadership, has tried to play down the criticism, without much success. “I think it’s pointless and unnecessary,” he said on MSNBC. “We have to go in, we have to hold our heads high, and as I say, we have to cover this president’s back. You don’t turn your back on him for a single performance,” however disappointing it was. But, apart from social media, with a relentless barrage of comments and memes about the 81-year-old Democratic candidate’s confusion, commentators, politicians and campaign strategists have unanimously sounded the alarm. The CNN analyst said that the Democrats he was able to speak to are in “total panic mode,” and that some of them will dare to suggest to the White House an honorable withdrawal from Biden before it’s too late. Abby Phillip, also from CNN, said that “the panic” she is perceiving tonight is not “even similar” to what was sensed until now. “There is a real concern that [el debate de esta noche] has made a real year that can’t be undone,” Phillip said.

The Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, is applauded by his wife, Jill Biden, at the end of the debate. Brian Snyder (REUTERS) Passengers follow the presidential debate aboard a flight to Miami, Florida. Maria Alejandra Cardona (Reuters) Democratic candidate Joe Biden during the electoral debate. Marco Bello (REUTERS) A Spanish-language broadcast of the presidential debate at a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. Gregory Bull (AP) Candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the debate. Gerald Herbert (AP) A television broadcasts the debate in a bowling alley in South Portland (Maine). Robert F. Bukaty (AP) Republican candidate Donald Trump during the debate held at CNN studios in Atlanta. Marco Bello (REUTERS) A man with his dog follows the debate in a bar in Hollywood (California). Jae C. Hong (AP) A man jumps on a projection of Joe Biden’s face, during the pro-Palestinian protest in Atlanta. ERIK S. LESSER (EFE) Student supporters of Donald Trump project the debate onto the facade of a college fraternity in Atlanta. Megan Varner (REUTERS) Joe Biden, during the debate. Brian Snyder (Reuters) Donald Trump answers a question during the debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Brian Snyder (Reuters) A bingo card of Trump’s commonly used phrases at a Michigan Conservative Coalition debate watch party in Novi, Michigan. Emily Elconin (REUTERS) A broadcast of the presidential debate translated into Spanish at a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. Gregory Bull (AP) Supporters of the Democratic party gathered in Wilmington (North Carolina) to watch the debate. Allison Joyce (REUTERS) Young people watch the broadcast of the debate in San Diego (California). Mike Blake (REUTERS) Joe Biden, upon his arrival in Marietta, Georgia. Evan Vucci (AP) Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Atlanta hours before the election debate between candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Megan Varner (REUTERS) Supporters of Donald Trump wait for the presidential candidate at the Atlanta airport on Thursday. Megan Varner (Reuters)

A Biden aide who requested anonymity told the political news portal The Hill: “This is a real nightmare. I can’t believe what I’m seeing. “I’m watching us lose this election in slow motion.” “Tonight people’s fears have been confirmed” about the suitability of Biden who, at 81, aspires to a second term in the White House, according to David Axelrod, who was one of Barack Obama’s top advisors.

As the debate progressed, Democrats grew increasingly restless, with some wondering if it was too late for Biden to drop out. They were also thinking about other candidates. “There has been a lot of talk in our circles about Newsom,” said one Democratic strategist, referring to the California governor.

More information

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the latest news and read without limits. Subscribe

Biden’s hoarse voice and trembling lips, with clear hesitations, were later attributed by the White House to a cold, but some in the president’s inner circle refused to put warm cloths on the signs of cognitive deterioration that were clearly evident: stammering, deviations from the subject being discussed, or even clear confusion or a near-blank mind, as when he declared “We have finally defeated Medicare” when what he really meant was that the US had managed to defeat Covid-19. A Democratic strategist, also protected by anonymity, defined the president’s intervention as “political suicide.” “There is no other way to say it. It was not a good debate for Joe Biden,” said Kate Bedingfield, who was a long-time communications assistant to the president, to CNN.

“We are going to lose 20 seats in the House if this is what happens,” said a Democrat from the House of Representatives, who, in statements to the portal Axiosalso spoke on condition that his identity not be revealed. “I am in shock,” said another.

“Just thirty minutes into the presidential debate, I have already heard from three veteran Democratic presidential campaign officials, and they all had the same reaction to President Biden’s performance: This is a disaster,” recapitulated Democratic shock jock Patrick Healy in the daily The New York Times.

For renowned commentator Chris Wallace, who in his time on the conservative Fox moderated the first debate between the two in October 2020, Biden “has sunk his campaign tonight.” ABC News commentator Sarah Ishgur’s reaction was beyond graphic: “Sadness.”

The alleged movement of some Democrats to convince Biden to abandon the race was a rumor among many coreligionists. A Democratic member of the House of Representatives from one of the seven swing or undecided states expressed it this way, in statements collected by The Hill“It’s been a disaster. The Biden team needs to convince him to back out and have an open convention.” “We need a real debate about how this is going,” said one Democratic donor. “We can’t keep skirting this discussion about age. We need to get serious. There’s a lot at stake here and what the fuck are we doing?”

Among the few who criticized Biden’s failure, Biden campaign analyst Geoff Garin said on the social network ” as he went along. But the bad taste in my mouth at night made it possible to suspect an even more bitter day later. “By tomorrow, this is going to explode,” one House Democrat told Axios.