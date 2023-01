How did you feel about the content of this article?

US House Judiciary Speaker Jerry Nadler | Photo: Playback/ Twitter

A bill that protects live babies after attempted abortion is pending in the US House. Only one Democrat, Henry Cuellar of Texas, voted in favor of the bill that has approval from all Republicans.

New York Democratic Congressman Jerrold Nadler raised debate on the bill on Wednesday (11). Nadler said the bill calls for immediate transfer of the baby to a hospital and that such a call could endanger the life of an infant who would be better cared for by the mother.

Republicans point out that Nadler misdescribed the bill. The text of the legislation states that any health professional present at the time of the birth of a child must do two things. First, the health care professional must “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child that a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care professional would give to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.” Secondly – ​​and only after such “skill, care and diligence” have been exercised – the health worker must “ensure that the live-born child is immediately transported and admitted to a hospital”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed 143 cases of babies who were born alive and died after abortions between 2003 and 2014, and the agency acknowledged that this number may be an underestimate. A CDC official estimated in 1981 that “400 to 500 live birth abortions” occurred each year, but most cases were hushed up.

According to the American magazine National Review, in 2013, an abortionist in Washington was caught saying that if a baby was born alive at 24 weeks, he would allow the child to suffocate: “We wouldn’t help. We wouldn’t intubate.”