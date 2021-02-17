Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Capitol Hill. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Closed on impeachment With an acquittal, former President Donald Trump faces new investigations into his followers’ assault on the Capitol. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has filed a lawsuit against the Republican on Tuesday on behalf of Democratic and African-American Congressman Bennie Thompson. In addition, Congress will create a commission similar to that of the attack on the Twin Towers of 9/11 to analyze the attack.

Democrats are not closing the matter after Trump’s recent acquittal in the Senate for the assault on January 6. The scrutiny of his actions before and during the attack on the Capitol will now move to the legal arena with the lawsuit filed by the NAACP on behalf of Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. The organization hopes that at least two other Democratic congressmen will join the legal initiative.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia accuses Trump of inciting his followers to attack the Capitol, and also charges him with conspiring with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani against the election results that gave Joe Biden the victory.

Trump’s speech shortly before the attack and what happened in Congress “was the anticipated and predictable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process necessary to confirm the counting of votes cast in the Electoral College. [en favor de Biden]”Says the lawsuit filed by the Mississippi representative, which seeks a conviction of Trump and compensation for the damages caused. Jason Miller, Trump’s adviser, insisted in a statement Tuesday that his client did not organize the demonstration that preceded the riots – the support on social media – and “did not incite or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill.”

The lawsuit, which is covered by the Civil Rights Act of 1871, also charges against the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. The Justice Department has accused several of its members of participating in the assault.

The other front that opens against the former president will be the independent commission that Congress will create, similar to the one that investigated 9/11, to examine “the facts and causes” of the attack, which caused five deaths, including a police officer. .

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, sent a letter to congressmen on Monday afternoon to announce the creation of the commission for the “domestic terrorist attack”, in her words, as well as “interference in the peaceful transfer power”.

In addition, various Congressional committees are scheduling hearings to question the heads of the security agencies involved in preparing for the day and responding to the attack.

In mid-January, Pelosi also commissioned retired General Russell Honoré to conduct an audit on the security of the Capitol. After reading the “interim report”, the Democratic leader warned on Monday of the need to carry out an urgent law to finance improvements in the security of Congress. Pelosi stressed that, after what was seen in the impeachmentIt is “clear” that one must “get to the truth” of what happened.

On the other hand, a group of Republicans in the House of Representatives has demanded that Pelosi clarify the security decisions made before the January 6 riots in the Capitol and what involvement her office had. Specifically, Republicans have asked why the National Guard deployment requests submitted, they say, on January 4 were rejected. Pelosi’s office said Monday that Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving did not submit a request to them from the National Guard before the day of the siege. In the letter sent to the Democratic leader, the congressmen also criticized her unilateral decision to appoint retired General Honoré to examine security.