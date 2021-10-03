The progressive wing of the Democratic Party signaled on Sunday (3) that it was willing to make concessions to get the vast domestic investment program of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, approved in Congress, even though intense negotiations are in sight to overcome the divisions of the party.

The White House is trying to garner the necessary support among Democrats, given the fate of two budget packages that will mark the president’s legacy.

A part of the Republicans supports the bill that aims to invest 1.2 trillion dollars in infrastructure, but opposes a second package, a plan to allocate 3.5 trillion to children’s education and care, expansion of health and promotion programs. of clean energy.

If Biden wants his “Build Back Better” proposal to pass Congress, he needs unanimity in the Democratic ranks, who narrowly control the two houses. It is an uphill task, as negotiations between the party’s moderate and progressive wings last week ended in a stalemate.

To maintain their position of strength in the negotiations, the progressives refuse to support the infrastructure project until the Senate’s “yes” to the social spending plan is guaranteed.

After the centrists made a $2 trillion counteroffer for this bill, left-wing senator Bernie Sanders said that amount was insufficient to reshape the US economy. “But I accept that there will have to be a give and take,” he said on ABC’s “This Week” talk show.

Pramila Jayapal, leader of the progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives, admitted that his sector will have to lower the figure it aspires to achieve.

In his speech on Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union program, he said, however, that “there is still no table number that everyone can agree on” and that something “between 1.5 and 3 is realistic, 5 trillion dollars”.

“One of the ideas that exists is to fully fund what we can fully fund, but maybe instead of doing it for ten years, do it for five,” argued Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.

