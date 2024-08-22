According to the criteria of

As detailed NBC Newsthis Wednesday House of Representatives member of the United States for New York, the Democrat Tom Suozziwent up on stage to speak and He told the crowd that “the border is broken” and that Harris is qualified and welcomes with joy “working with both parties to secure our border”.

Murphy had participated along with Kyrsten Sinema, Republican of Arizona, and James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, in drafting a bipartisan bill that would have made the asylum process more rigorous and that would have given the president new powers to close the border.

But, in Murphy’s words, “Trump killed that billand he did it because he knew that if we fixed the border, he would lose his ability to divide us, his ability to fan the flames of fear.”

This stance marks a shift among Democrats regarding the border. In both 2020 and 2016, their speeches were more geared toward talking about new avenues for legal immigration into the United States, while today they focus on better ways to enforce border laws.

New arrests for illegal immigrants who died in Texas

While discussing how to address the problem at the border, according to information from CBS News, in June 2022 on the outskirts of San Antonio An apparently abandoned trailer was found which, when opened, was found to be transporting illegal immigrants.

When the authorities opened the floodgates, they found 48 people dead and another 16 who had to be rushed to local hospitals, where another 5 lost their lives. giving a total of 53 deaths.

In the last hours it was detailed that Guatemalan police caught 7 fugitives for this crime, belonging to the gang “Los Orozco”which over the years has allegedly carried out illegal crossings with immigrants on a large number of occasions.