From: Simon Schröder

After his defeat in the TV debate against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump does not want another debate. The Democrats react with scorn and ridicule.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump, the former US President, has lost the televised debate against Kamala Harris. Nevertheless, the 78-year-old refuses to take part in another debate, which has earned him scorn and ridicule from the Democrats. On his social media platform “Truth Social”, Trump announced: “There will be no third debate.” This statement offered the Harris campaign a welcome opportunity to campaign against the presidential candidate of the republican David Plouffe, an adviser to Kamala Harris, posted the following comment on X: “We finally found out his soulmate animal. A chicken.”

In this context, “chicken” stands for “coward.” Ian Sams, Harris’ spokesman, called for stronger criticism of Trump’s answers during the debate. Trump got off too easily, especially on issues such as the war in Ukraine and abortion. In a memo about Trump, the Democrat said: “The debate was a disaster for Trump, yes.”

He added: “These answers are just toxic. Under almost any other circumstances, any one of these answers could lead to a days-long media crisis for the candidate. Taken together, they are a complete disaster. Trump should have answers on these positions.” During the televised debate, Trump avoided the question of whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war with Russia. Instead, he stated: “I want the war to stop.”

Harris to Trump in TV debate – Would Ukraine war “simply give up”

In contrast, Harris accused the former president of giving up on Ukraine if he became president. “The reason Donald Trump says this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give up on it, and that’s not who we are as Americans,” she said about Trump during the TV debate.

Unlike Trump, Harris appeared ready for another debate with the Republican after the TV debate. But Trump’s rejection could also prove to be advantageous for the Vice President. Harris had invested a lot of time in preparing for the debate and neglected her campaign in the contested swing states. She was able to score points with her victory over Trump in the TV debate, but whether she would be able to do so again remains uncertain. It is unlikely that Trump would fall into the same traps a second time.

Trump rejects second TV debate – Democrats want to wait before US election

During the debate, Harris managed to provoke the former president again and again. Trump responded promptly to her taunts and quickly found himself on the defensive. Harris, on the other hand, was aggressive and pushed Trump into a corner. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the former president will revise his decision and agree to a second debate between him and Harris.

Brian Fallon, a spokesman for the Harris campaign, commented to Politico: “The Vice President believes there should be another debate and we do not consider this to be his final word.” Harris is currently on the campaign trail in the swing states, as the British Guardian reported. She is probably trying to make up for the time lost preparing for the TV debate. At an event in North Carolina on Thursday, Harris again challenged Trump: “We owe it to the electorate. Because the thing is… in this election, the stakes couldn’t be higher.” (sischr)