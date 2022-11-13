A woman inspects a ballot at the Clark County (Las Vegas) offices this Saturday. STEVE MARCUS

After four days in the air, the picture begins to clear. Certainty for Democrats came in the mail. Tens of thousands of ballots counted this Saturday in Nevada have given an almost definitive advantage to Catherine Cortez Masto, the senator who was disputing with the Republican trumpist Adam Laxalt, a key state for control of the Senate. The votes cast by mail allowed Cortez Masto, the only Latina in the Senate, to overcome her rival, who was at the head of the count since Wednesday, according to television networks CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS, among others, and the Edison Project demographic institute, quoted by Reuters. Once the results in Arizona and Nevada are known, the only thing left to know is the result of Georgia, which will go to a second round on December 6, to know the configuration of the Senate for the next two years.

This morning, the until then leader of the race, the Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, soberly showed his concern. “I’m up by 862 votes,” he wrote on Twitter. “For several days in a row, the majority of the vote by mail that has been counted continues to favor the Democrats with greater margins than we calculated,” the candidate admitted. His strategists believed that the election was going to be defined by between 20,000 and 30,000 votes deposited on election day in mailboxes. “If it’s in Republican or even slightly Democratic precincts, then maybe we can still win. If the marked trend that favors them continues, she will turn us around, ”he predicted.

And that is precisely what happened. This morning, election officials finished counting 22,000 ballots that had been mailed in the past few days. Nevada law allows ballots arriving this Saturday at post offices to be valid, as long as the postmark indicates that it was sent on or before Election Day. Almost 300 envelopes arrived this morning, the official in charge of counting, Joe Gloria, said at a press conference.

The data from this Saturday’s vote are not definitive. County officials now give a two-day grace period, Sunday and Monday, for some voters to “cure” irregularities in their mail-in ballots. These are ballots that present minor errors such as absences of signatures or failures in them. It is a process of good faith that aims to give certainty to the process after the mess of 2020, but that has further slowed down a process that has the entire country on tenterhooks. The promoters of the vote, generally linked to the Democratic campaigns, have asked their supporters to be aware of this process.

Cortez Masto, the political heir to influential former Democratic lawmaker Harry Reid, has grown accustomed to adrenaline-fueled elections. Six years ago, in the elections that brought her to the Senate for the first time, she lost 16 of the 17 counties in the state. She won the seat because she won Clark County, Las Vegas, the most populous. The city has powerful union structures that bring together workers who service the tourism industry. Latinos have almost always lined up behind Democratic candidates. They were key to Biden winning the state in 2020. Hillary Clinton also won Nevada in 2016.

Masto’s victory, however, went against the trends adopted by Nevada at the polls. This Friday it was confirmed that Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak failed in his attempt to be re-elected. In what was also a close contest, his rival, Republican Joe Lombardo, who was the sheriff of Las Vegas and who received the approval of Donald Trump, considered the loser of election day. Republicans also took over the positions of lieutenant governor and state auditor.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Republicans entered the campaign on the economy, an issue that was important in Las Vegas, a city that saw tourism collapse during the pandemic, wreaking havoc on the working classes. Laxalt is the grandson of Paul Laxalt, a well-known local politician who was a governor, a Republican senator and a great friend of Ronald Reagan. It would be a mistake to consider him a traditional conservative. In the campaign he has charged against the woke culture and has promised to put the Democrats in the “ashtray of history.” He also wants to punish the corrupt elites who he says stole the presidency two years ago. His support of these unsubstantiated theories has earned him the support of Trump.

Polls showed that for voters, inflationary pressures and a bleak economic outlook were not everything this election cycle. Seven out of ten voters went to the polls with the idea of ​​keeping abortion legal. Cortez Masto campaigned on the promise to keep women’s rights as one of his priorities. And there is the result.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.