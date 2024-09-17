While the campaign efforts of the presidential candidates dominate the media, there is more at stake on November 5. In addition to hot-button issues such as abortion, which several states will put to the ballot, Congress and a third of the Senate will be up for election. In several districts, the Latino vote is decisive in deciding the composition of the House of Representatives, which is now controlled by the Republican Party with 220 members, compared to 211 for the Democratic Party. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is focusing on Hispanic voters to win votes from the most key undecided districts.

“House Democrats recognize the important role Latino voters will play in determining control of the House of Representatives this November,” said DCCC spokesman José Muñoz.

Their focus is on districts where at least 15% of the electorate is Latino, differentiating between two lists: districts that are currently in the hands of Republicans, but which they won by a few votes, and districts that favored Democrats, but whose retention is hanging by a thread. In addition, there are states such as California and New York, where there is little doubt that the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, will beat Republican Donald Trump, but the congressional seats are not defined, so the investment is more profitable in the candidates for the Lower House.

Democratic candidate for California’s 13th district, Adam Grey, lost his race for Congress by just 564 votes, which sent his Republican opponent, John Duarte, to the House of Representatives. On November 5, Grey will try again and the support of the Latino community in a district where Hispanic voters exceed 50% is decisive, which is why the DCCC has placed him on its list of candidates with the possibility of changing the color of the district from “red to blue.”

This is also the case for Rudy Salas, in District 22 of California’s Central Valley, who lost in the last election by just over 3,000 votes to David Valadao, and Michelle Vallejo, in District 15 of Texas, who the Democrats see as having a chance of beating their Republican rival.

In three other districts, California’s 27th, 41st, and 45th, the percentage of Hispanic voters exceeds 20%. In the first, George Whitesides, former NASA chief of staff, will compete against MAGA Republican Mike Garcia. In the second, the DCCC is backing Will Rollings, former prosecutor who participated in the case against the Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021, because he is the Democratic candidate who has come closest to unseating Ken Calbert in the last decade. In the last, the son of Vietnamese immigrants, Derek Tran, has garnered enough support and raised significant sums to believe he has a chance of winning.

In total, there are nine districts where the Latino vote is necessary to win, out of a total of 30 states that according to the Democrats are most likely to stop being Republican.

The campaign includes digital, mail-in, newspaper, television and radio ads to reach Latino and diverse voters, part of the “POWER The People” program, a $35 million investment to persuade Latinos, Asian Americans and African Americans before the November elections.

On the front line of fire

The second list includes eight states where Latinos make up more than 15% of voters, out of a list of 31 states that are currently represented by Democrats in Congress, but which remain in the balance.

This is the case of Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo, representative of District 8 of Colorado. She made history in 2022 by becoming the first Latina from this state to reach Congress, but in her district 44% of voters are independents. 25% of voters are Latinos and it is them that the DCCC aims to mobilize.

Caraveo is on the so-called “front line” in the battle for Congress, which is where the congressmen who could lose their seats are placed. So is Dina Titus, from Nevada, who has served seven terms and the redistricting puts her continuity at risk.

A statement from the DCCC explains that the ads are the result of research that has studied the issues that matter most to Latinos. “This includes talking about how Democrats have worked to reduce prescription drug costs and protect abortion rights.” “Beyond simply supporting abortion rights, polls show that nearly eight in 10 Latinos see the issue of abortion as an important issue in determining how they will vote in this election. This means that this issue is increasingly becoming an electoral issue for Republicans,” it says.