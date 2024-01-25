Washington (agencies)

An overwhelming majority of Democrats in the US Senate supported a statement that reaffirmed US support for a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

49 out of a total of 51 Democratic senators supported an amendment that supports a negotiated solution to the conflict that would lead to the existence of two Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side, ensuring that Israel remains a secure state and meeting the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinians to establish their state.

Senator Brian Schatz proposed the measure as an amendment to a bill that would provide national security aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Schatz said, in a press conference: “What will determine the future of Israel and Palestine is whether there is hope or not… and the two-state solution must be this hope.”

As the war raged in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference this month that he opposes the establishment of any Palestinian state that does not guarantee Israel's security.

His speech sparked international concern, including in the United States. Washington insists that the two-state solution is the only possible way to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Many members of the Democratic Party, to which President Joe Biden belongs, are pressuring the administration to do more to deal with the heavy losses inflicted on Palestinian civilians due to Israeli operations.