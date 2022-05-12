A group of Democrats in the US Congress presented this Thursday a bill to stop the rise in gasoline and imposing greater restrictions on oil companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell, which they accuse of inflating prices.

The legislation was introduced at the same time in both houses of Congress. by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Baldwin and by legislator Jan Schakowskyall Democrats.

“Prices are rising and consumers are paying more while big corporations are using inflation as an excuse to boost their profits,” Warren, one of the most progressive voices in the Democratic Party, said in a statement.

The so-called “Price Gouging Prevention Act of 2022” seeks to end all arbitrary price gougingalthough it has gained repercussion for targeting energy companies.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced the bill.

Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, they accuse those companies of keeping gasoline production low on purpose to increase their profitssomething that the energy giants deny as they attribute the rise in prices to the war in Ukraine.

Specifically, the bill would empower the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the attorneys general of the 50 US states to investigate price increases that they consider excessive.

What would happen if the project is approved?

If approved, the initiative would force public companies to be more transparent and explain their price increases to the United States Securities Market Commission (SEC), detailed the drivers of the measure in a statement.

The vote on that bill could take place next week in the House of Representatives, the president of that chamber, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, announced at a press conference on Thursday.

At the moment, gasoline prices average $4.4 a gallon ($1.16 a liter), well up from $2.90 a gallon ($0.77 a liter) a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

EFE

