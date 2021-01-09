Democrats in Congress have begun preparations to impeach incumbent President Donald Trump. Reported by Reuters…

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has instructed the by-laws committee to be ready to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president. According to her, members of the lower house of Congress hope that Trump will immediately step down, but they will use any option to remove him from power.

Earlier, the Democrats in the US Congress posted a draft of the document of impeachment to the incumbent president online. Thus, the reason for the removal of the head of state from power is called “incitement to rebellion.”

On January 7, the Democratic congressmen prepared and circulated a proposal for a resolution to impeach the current US leader. Nancy Pelosi also said that Donald Trump should be removed from power immediately. According to her, the country’s leader committed “subversive actions” and could be removed in accordance with the 25th amendment to the US Constitution on the president’s inability to fulfill his duties.