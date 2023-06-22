A group of 12 Democratic leaders in Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday asking him to abandon the strategy of maximum pressure against the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and replace it with one that prioritizes a “constructive” approach that incorporates diplomatic channels.

(Also read: Why does HRW ask Gustavo Petro and Lula to use their influence on Nicolás Maduro?)

In the letter, the legislators express concern about the impact that US sanctions would be having among the Venezuelan people and suggest that they should be revised.

“Because we share your view that human rights should be at the center of US foreign policy, we have been deeply concerned by the extensive reporting of the indiscriminate and counterproductive impacts on the Venezuelan people of secondary sanctions and sectoral sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration. These types of sanctions have often been found to be ineffective in achieving their goals and deeply inconsistent from a human rights perspective,” the lawmakers, including Gregory Meeks, ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee, and Joaquín Castro.

(Keep reading: Has the Petro Presidency derailed? This says an analysis by the Bloomberg agency)

See also Lionel Messi: his wife, uncomfortable with a fan who records her in Doha, video We have been deeply concerned by the extensive information on the indiscriminate and counterproductive impacts on the Venezuelan people of secondary and sectoral sanctions.

And they add that, from their point of view, “deliberately continuing to contribute to the economic hardships experienced by an entire population is immoral and unworthy of the United States. For these reasons, we salute the steps taken by the Administration last year that facilitated the release several US prisoners and the resumption of negotiations between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition, mediated by Norway, in Mexico last November.

And although in the letter they express skepticism regarding Maduro’s commitment to the negotiation process with the opposition, they note that currently “there is an important opportunity to address the multifaceted crisis in Venezuela by building on the positive results of the November 2022 negotiations and the international conference on April 25, which was attended by 19 countries and the European Union. Given the high costs of the crisis for the Venezuelan people and the hemisphere as a whole, we believe it is imperative that the Administration respond to this opportunity by empowering the Venezuelan people as they seek to rebuild their country and their future.”

(You can read: The Colombian judges who have in their hands the legal troubles of Donald Trump)

In the letter to Biden, the legislators also ask the administration to keep them informed about the implementation of the so-called Social Fund, the conditions that exist to resume diplomatic relations and the resumption of direct flights from Venezuela to the US, to the as well as support for non-governmental organizations, the advancement of human rights, the establishment of a new Special Representative for Venezuela, and actions to support free and fair elections for Venezuela in 2024 and 2025.

The letter is also signed by James McGovern, Barbara Lee, Jan Schakowsky, Bill Keating, Sydney Kamlanger-Dove, Juan Vargas, Verónica Escobar, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Hank Johnson, and Ted Lieu.

(Of interest: Can any of the nine Republican candidates defeat Donald Trump?)

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington