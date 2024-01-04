Former American President Donald Trump accepted at least $7.8 million (7.1 million euros) from foreign governments during his presidency, according to a report by Democrats. According to an investigative committee of the House of Representatives, the money came in through hotels and other Trump businesses, The New York Times reports.
