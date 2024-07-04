Home page politics

The 2024 US election is looming. The Democrats are struggling with their candidate Biden and voters seem undecided.

Washington, DC – The Democratic Party of the USA is deeply shaken. The TV debate between the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden has left many citizens perplexed. A young US citizen told the news agency Associated Press (AP): “Neither candidate feels like a viable option.”

“You had one who lied and one who could barely put together a coherent sentence,” added a woman from Detroit. Trump’s strategy of spreading as many untruths as possible was less surprising than the poor performance of US President Biden. The 81-year-old searched for words, stared at the floor during Trump’s answers and seemed absent and weak. But another threat is looming for the Democrats in the US ahead of the November election.

Poll before US election 2024 – fewer and fewer Democrats in the USA

A Gallup poll reveals a new challenge for the Democratic Party. According to the poll, only 23 percent of respondents identify with the Democratic Party, as Newsweek reported. This is the lowest value since the survey began in 2004.

However, the survey, which was conducted between June 3 and 23 among 1,005 adult US citizens, should not be overestimated, warned Alan Abramowitz, a pollster and professor emeritus of political science at Emory University, to NewsweekHe pointed out that many voters in the 2024 US election consider themselves independent and do not want to rely on Democrats or republican would determine.

Abramowitz referred to a 2023 Pew study that showed that 97 percent of voters do not identify with either the Democratic or Republican party. Under these circumstances, the Gallup study is no longer as meaningful as it once was.

Voter survey after TV debate: Without Biden, Democrats have a better chance in the US election

A survey by SSRS on behalf of CNN However, it shows a connection between the poor ratings for the Democrats and their candidate Biden. According to the CNNpoll that the Democrats would have a better chance of winning the presidential election in November without Biden. Among Democratic voters, 56 percent of them share this opinion.

By comparison, 72 percent of Republican Party supporters believe they have a better chance of winning with Trump than with another candidate.

This assessment is also reflected in the question of who voters would choose as the next president. 49 percent said they would vote for a second term for former President Donald Trump. Biden achieved 43 percent here – a difference of 6 percent. A survey by New York Times from June 27, one day before the TV debate, showed Trump at 48 percent and Biden at 44 percent.

Replace Biden? Democrats push for successor ahead of US election

The New York Times reported that there were already talks within the Democratic ranks shortly after the TV debate between Biden and Trump. There was discussion about whether it was too late to change their presidential candidate. Democratic activist and lawyer Jay Surdukowski was clear and said: “Biden is finished.”

A major Democratic donor noted Politico: “Biden has to drop out. There is no doubt about that.” But who could stand up to Trump in the upcoming election? The Democrats could fall back on two female alternatives here.

A possible alternative could be the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, but she is unlikely to be the first choice due to poor poll ratings. Only 36 percent are in favor of her, according to a survey by USAToday satisfied with her work. Another, much more popular option could be Michelle Obama. The poll numbers of the wife of former President Barack Obama look very good compared to other candidates – but whether she would accept the candidacy is questionable. So far she has strictly resisted it. (nhi)