Democratic Party leaders praised US President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday to withdraw from the presidential election scheduled for next November.

Former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president during his two terms, was among the first to praise the decision, expressing confidence that Democratic leaders would create a mechanism to select a prominent candidate to run against Republican candidate former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Obama told people close to him that Biden should reconsider running for a second presidential term.

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also praised the president’s decision and announced their support for the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

In a joint statement, the Clintons praised Biden’s “exceptional career of service” and said they were “honored” to join him in endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee “and will do everything we can to support her.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden as a “great patriot” after he announced his withdrawal from the White House race.

“Obviously, his decision was not easy to make, but once again he put his country, his party and our future first,” Schumer said. “Joe, today shows what a great patriot you are.”