Donald Trump once again achieved what he was looking for: to place himself at the center of these elections. But this time he didn’t quite turn out the way he expected. The last sprint in his penultimate narcissistic race was given on Monday at a rally in Dayton (Ohio), where he announced that on November 15 he has prepared his big announcement. No one doubts about its content: it will be the confirmation of the launch of his race for the White House in 2024. What the former president did not suspect then is that the Democrats, who, although they will lose control of the House of Representatives, will do so for a long less than expected, they were ready to contain the “red wave” that Trump was proclaiming. The New York tycoon was convinced that this color, associated with the Republican Party in the United States, would sweep the polls.

The appointment has shown that if he and his people thought that he would enjoy a triumphant return to the White House in 2024, they had better think again. A majority of the candidates he supported in the primaries came face to face on an atypical election night with electoral reality. Lee Zeldin, in New York, Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc, in New Hampshire, all of them candidates whose greatest credit was that they had the support of Trump, crashed against the wall of their inexperience and their extremism . The four were members of the tribe of electoral deniers who believe, like Trump himself, in the false theory of massive fraud in the 2020 presidential elections. For another new face of the most extreme Trumpism, Kari Lake, things are not looking good either. at this point in the count in arizona

Trump’s announcement on Monday came at the end of a day in which Republican candidates across the country feared a last-minute blow to their expectations, which were favorable less than 24 hours before the polls closed. in the mid-term elections, the most transcendental that are remembered in the recent history of the United States. From them will come the composition of Congress (whose 435 seats are renewed) and the Senate (of which a third of the seats are voted). Also at stake is the second half of Joe Biden’s term, the future of Trump and the 2024 election, whose pre-campaign was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Trump, who lost in 2020, despite the fact that he has not yet accepted that fair defeat, began to strip the presidential daisy in the spring of 2021. During this year’s primaries he was spreading his funny support to some candidates and crucifying others. So it seemed like a risky strategy: what if those he was pushing ended up over the precipice? Before the summer, many in his party feared too strong a spotlight on the former president would cloud Republican aspirations.

How he climaxed on Monday in Ohio is yet another example of his inimitable style of communication, of that timing of political marketing that it’s hard to tell whether to chalk it up to calculated genius or just pure chance. “I’ll probably have to do it again,’” he said at a rally in Texas two weeks ago. On Thursday in Iowa to support Sen. Chuck Grassley’s re-election, he blurted out one of his catchphrases as he stated, “I will very, very, very likely do it again.” On Saturday in Pennsylvania, he said, “I really want to do it.” And on Sunday in Miami, he asked his voters to stay tuned the next day: “We have a big rally tomorrow night in Ohio.”

All analysts and polls agree that Trump would have a relatively easy time in the primaries. Within the party, he only seems capable of overshadowing the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis (other names that sound are those of his vice president, Mike Pence, or that of the governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin). But the threat does not seem too serious. Or, at least, not as serious as the differences between the two, which they make no effort to hide. Last Sunday, Trump and DeSantis competed with parallel rallies in Florida, but the two avoided seeing each other. The former president said that he had not supported the governor, who was running for re-election (and won quietly), because he had not “asked” him.

“If he shows up, he shows up,” Trump said of DeSantis to reporters traveling with him on his private plane, the Trump Force One, that was taking him to Dayton on Monday. Of the governor, whom he put at a rally over the weekend in Pennsylvania one of his famous nicknames, “DeSanctimonius” (playing with his last name and the word “prudish”, in English), he said in statements published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal: “If he runs, I’ll tell things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone else apart from, perhaps, his wife. She is the one running her campaign.”

If Trump reaches the final race for the White House, he could meet his old rival again, Joe Biden, who seems determined to run for re-election, despite the fact that he will be almost 82 years old. Other possible Democratic candidates for 2024 could be the governors of California, Gavin Newsom; Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, or even Illinois, JB Pritzker.

