The Democratic National Convention in Chicago officially approved Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate for the November 5 presidential election. Delegates from all US states and territories once again cast their votes for Harris in a purely procedural vote, accompanied by music, lighting effects, short speeches and enthusiastic cheers in the event hall.

Harris had already been officially selected by more than 4,500 party delegates as the Democratic presidential nominee in an electronic ballot earlier this month. Harris, who was in Milwaukee campaigning, joined the nomination ceremony in Chicago remotely. She said she and her running mate, Tim Walz, were honored to be chosen as the party’s nominees. Harris is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the convention on Thursday evening, a grand finale to the four-day event aimed at celebrating the Democratic candidates and building momentum for their campaigns.