According to the criteria of

In the final stretch of the campaign for the presidential elections, each gesture, word, action or position takes on vital relevance for the vote, and even more so when uncertainty took over the panorama with an excessive number of voters who have not yet decided how they will vote.

Despite the criticism that the president has been subjected to in recent weeks, in which he has starred in episodes in which he has appeared confused, the Democratic Party maintains a significant voter base that, as a result of the Trump assassination attempt, They remain skeptical about a new victory in the elections.

In dialogue with the media NBC Newssome Democratic voters expressed fears ahead of the November election following the recent assassination attempt.The presidential race ended last night“said one voter who asked to remain anonymous in order to be honest, adding: “Now is the time to focus on keeping the Senate and trying to win the House. The only positive thing that came out of last night for Democrats is that Today we are no longer talking about Joe Biden’s age“.

For his part, a member of the Democratic Party consulted by the aforementioned media indicated that possibly the attack would result in a “slight immediate increase” of the public’s sympathy for Trump. “Fundamentally, I think the race remains where it has always been.“And we still have many moons left to travel, as crazy as it may seem,” he said.

Biden’s message to Trump

Following the assassination attempt on Trump that took place last Saturday, July 13, the president spoke out about the incident from the Oval Office and condemned the violence. “We cannot allow this violence to become normalized. Political rhetoric in this country has become very heated.It’s time to calm her down. We all have the responsibility to do so.“, held.

The former US president was the victim of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Photo:EFE Share

Along these lines, the president pointed out that “Politics should never be a battlefield literally, God forbid, a killing field.” Biden then claimed that “In America we resolve our differences at the ballot box, not with bullets.“, and then added that “the power to change America must always be in the hands of the people, not in the hands of a would-be assassin.”