US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the one-year anniversary of the US Capitol invasion, January 6| Photo: EFE/EPA/Drew Angerer

This year, January 6 was celebrated with all the pomp that Democrats and their allies in the press are capable of. CNN has planned an entire special about the date, titled “Live from the Capitol: January 6, one year later.” The program showcased the “heroes who protected our democracy in the face of an insurrection” and featured interviews with exponents such as Congressional President Nancy Pelosi and January 6 Investigations Committee Chair Bennie Thompson.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also expected to celebrate January 6 with notable speeches. Pelosi organized several events in memory of the invasion.

By now you might be wondering why January 6th deserves so much attention. One needn’t belittle what happened — the gruesome image of protesters beating cops with metal bars and running through the halls of Congress calling for then-Vice President Mike Pence — to recognize January 6 for what it was: an ugly moment, but not fundamental in American history.

The events of that day resulted in a death – protester Ashli ​​Babbitt was shot by a Capitol Police officer – and something around $1.5 million in damages caused to the building.

The Capitol was emptied shortly after the invasion, and Pence and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately set themselves up to preside over the confirmation of the 2020 election. Those who invaded the Capitol were arrested.

Meanwhile, the group’s 2020 demonstrations Black Lives Matter resulted in $2 billion in damages covered by insurance policies (and probably billions more in damages not covered by insurance companies), two dozen people killed and a political movement against the police that led to an unprecedented increase in homicides in big cities.

To date, there have been no CNN specials, speeches by Biden or Harris, or a day of tribute to the officers who stopped the Black Lives Matter protesters. So what explains the Democratic press’s obsession with January 6th? Political opportunism.

The Democrats don’t even hide the game. Faced with the likely defeat in the midterm elections, Democrats have developed a strategy: they have to subvert electoral rules, destroying traditional democratic institutions, in order to prevent Republicans from subverting electoral rules and destroying traditional democratic institutions.

January 6, for opportunist Democrats, is the perfect justification for them to use party power for a complete overhaul of Senate and federal election rules.

As Politico magazine reported throughout the week, “Democrats hope Thursday will be more than a day to remember what happened. In the Senate, sources tell us there is a desire in the air to take this opportunity to push forward the party’s old election legislation – possibly even using the anniversary to convince Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to obstruct the vote or adopt the rule changes.” .

Yes, the electoral village needs to be burned to prevent events similar to the 6th of January. As the New York Times wrote in an editorial entitled “Every Day Is January 6 Now,” “the invasion of the Capitol continues in assemblies across the country, in a legalized and peaceful way that no police are able to contain and that no prosecutor can bring to trial.”

The only plausible reactions are the federalized election constitutionally bequeathed to the states, the mandatory corrupt practice of polling, the mandatory long periods of early voting, the end of voter verification, and so on. All because of the 6th of January.

Or maybe the Democrats know how to interpret reality and therefore anticipate the results of the November elections. And they hope that by repeatedly invoking the ghost of January 6, Americans will allow them to usurp authority, break the rules and rewrite election procedures.

It’s not going to work. But perhaps it will reveal to Americans the true facet of the Democrats and show that, in fact, they don’t care about January 6th.

Ben Shapiro hosts the “Ben Shapiro Show” and is editor emeritus of the Daily Wire.

© 2021 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in english