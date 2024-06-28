Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

After a disappointing TV debate against Trump, Biden is under pressure. Some Democrats are desperately hoping for Biden’s resignation and a successor.

Atlanta – Hopes that Joe Biden would prove his suitability for the presidency with the first TV debate against Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2024 US election were dashed. The 81-year-old Democrat stumbled several times during the debate, spoke unclearly and quietly, and his voice sounded hoarse. His weak performance in the TV debate overshadowed Trump’s performance, which was riddled with lies.

After the TV duel between Biden and Trump, Trump appears to be the clear winner of the evening, while Biden is the loser. What follows: Numerous politicians are now questioning Joe Biden as a possible presidential candidate in the 2024 US election. The Democrats are in turmoil and are considering whether to replace Biden with another candidate. Progressive members of the party are calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Biden under pressure after TV debate: Poll sees him as loser – successor sought

Biden had a weak performance in the first TV debate with Trump, which could prove to be his downfall. A snap poll by the US broadcaster CNN saw Trump as the clear winner of the duel. According to the poll, 67 percent of respondents voted for the 78-year-old, only 33 percent saw Biden as the winner. WashingtonPost reported that Biden’s campaign admitted internally that the president struggled on the TV stage and that his performance damaged his candidacy. “Biden is done,” said Jay Surdukowski, a lawyer and Democratic activist from New Hampshire.

Weak performance in the TV debate: Joe Biden is considered the loser. Some Democrats are now calling for Biden’s resignation and a successor. © Gerald Herbert/AP

Biden’s bumpy and uncoordinated performance has triggered a wave of panic in his party. According to the New York Times Just minutes after the TV debate between Biden and Donald Trump, there were already some desperate messages in the ranks of the Democrats. There was open discussion about whether it was too late to persuade Biden to step down in favor of a younger candidate. His party’s approval rating seems to be dwindling. “Biden will face a crescendo of calls for his resignation,” said an experienced Democratic strategist, according to the newspaper.

TV duel with consequences for Biden: Democrats demand resignation and successor

The collective panic among Democrats following Biden’s appearance in the TV debate could lead to an intensive search for a successor to Biden in the coming days and weeks. If this happens, it would have far-reaching effects on the ongoing election campaign for the US election. Biden’s close confidants have so far repeatedly fended off critics who have criticized the 81-year-old for his age and cognitive abilities.

Biden’s resignation and the search for a successor seem to be the only viable option for progressive Democrats. “Guys, the Democrats should nominate someone else – before it’s too late,” wrote Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, to X. Yang added the hashtag “#swapJoeout.” “I wish Biden would reflect on his performance at the debate and then announce his decision to drop out of the race and leave the choice of the Democratic nominee to the convention,” wrote journalist and Democrat Nicholas Kristof, according to Newsweek.

Biden’s resignation possible before US election in 2024? Democrats want successor

But is it even possible that Joe Biden can “throw in the towel” and resign during the 2024 US election campaign? A possible successor to Biden would have little time to score points with voters in the coming months. It is questionable whether this can succeed, and many Democrats agree that it is “too late for a change.” NBCNews writes in a current analysis of the TV debate between Biden and Trump about the limited possibilities for change among the Democrats.

Democrats in panic ahead of 2024 US election: TV duel between Biden and Trump with consequences

If Biden does not resign voluntarily, there would have to be a revolt among the Democratic delegates. Even those who want a successor for Biden doubt that the party can simply push the 81-year-old aside. It is unclear who could potentially succeed. Hypothetical scenarios include Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina. In recent months, there have also been repeated rumors about Michelle Obama, but these have always been denied by those around her.

All information about the US election in a compact summary! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Currently, Biden is represented by his Vice President Kamala Harris in the event of health problems. She would also be Biden’s successor as president if he were to become incapacitated. However, she is not considered a potential Democratic candidate if Biden were to resign.

Who will succeed Biden? Big risk for Democrats ahead of 2024 US election

The ForbesMagazine speculates about possible successors to Biden in view of the TV debate for the 2024 US election and names California Governor Gavin Newsom as a potential candidate for the period after Biden’s resignation. Other Democratic governors who are well known at the national level could also be considered.

Regardless of which candidate has the best chances, Biden’s resignation and a successor for the current election campaign poses a great risk. The Democrats could lose significantly in the 2024 US election. The debates that will now follow in the party will therefore not be easy. (fbu)