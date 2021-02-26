It took Donald Trump three months to make his military debut with a military strike in Syria. To Jose Biden, just over a month. The US missile rain that fell on the militias operating on the border with Iraq this Friday could have left one dead, according to the militias or up to 22, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, but Washington considers it a “prudent and measured response ». There is the message.

“We had already said that we would respond when it suited us,” recalled this Friday the new Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who also opens with this attack. “It was my recommendation,” he proudly told the Military Times newspaper. “We wanted to make sure we had the right lenses with the enough connections.” He was referring to the connections of the Iranian-funded militias that have been harassing US forces in Iraq, where 2,000 American soldiers remain, not counting a thousand on the Syrian side.

It occurs, not by chance, days after Biden opened the door to negotiations with the Ayatollah regime to recover an anti-nuclear pact with the support of the European powers and Russia. This is not the Trump administration, but Biden also wants to negotiate from a position of strength and let Tehran know that it will not tolerate aggression.

That argument did not come from the mouths of the high command of the Pentagon and the White House, who on Friday justified the attack as self-defense in order to frame it within national and international legality. Several senators from his party criticized President Biden for using the use of force without authorization from Congress or the UN, so the alleged imminence of an attack that would have endangered US troops is key to the alibi.

The allies have also complained that they had not received sufficient advance notice, in addition to Russia, which had to withdraw its forces on the run from the line of fire. Biden may have given Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi some signal during their call on Tuesday, when he promised that he would respond to attacks by Iranian militias against US interests in Iran. That exposes the loopholes in the treaty between the two countries for future interventions.

The Biden administration has offered to provide detailed explanations to senators during a briefing next week, “if they wish.” His co-religionists will be precisely the most critical, since in the conservative party he has seen with good eyes the show of force that Senator Marco Rubio considered “measured and calculated” to send a “necessary” message to Iran, without unleashing an escalation in the region.