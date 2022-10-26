Since in the last elections the voters decided to Solomonically divide the Senate 50 to 50 between the Democratic and Republican Parties, everyone dreams of that senator number 51. The one who would have allowed President Joe Biden to carry out his agenda without subjecting it to the tyranny of his colleague Joe Munchin, a conservative Democrat.

John Fetterman, a lieutenant in the Pennsylvania government and a candidate for the Senate seat vacated by Republican Pat Toomey, has always presented himself as the Democratic Party’s best chance of reaching that magic number. On Wednesday, however, the magic was gone in the only debate he will have with his Republican rival, Dr. (Mehemet) Ozz, a television star born under Oprah Winfrey.

The hour that lasted was without a doubt the longest of this campaign that the Democrats have lived. Sixty painful minutes in which Fetterman could not properly articulate even the first sentence of the introduction. Ever since he said “good night” instead of “good afternoon,” everything went downhill without a brake. The charismatic former mayor, who has made an image mark by wearing a hooded sweatshirt and tattooing on his arm the murders that occurred in his town, where as alderman he set out to end crime, suffered a stroke last May that put doubt its viability. His resistance to making his medical history public fueled those doubts, appeased by the confidence exhumed by all the high officials of his party, who have supported him with the faith of making him that senator number 51.

low popularity ratings



Joe Biden himself, who has been very careful not to lavish himself on the electoral campaign, given his low popularity ratings, made an exception last week to accompany him in Pittsburgh and participate in a fundraising dinner for his campaign. His television rival enjoys a plentiful checkbook, both her personal and the party’s, defending tooth and nail that seat for Pennsylvania that he has held since 1969. Biden, a native of Pennsylvania, managed to win his own state by the hairs. In fact, he was the one who gave him the definitive victory over Donald Trump, three weeks after the elections were held.

Fetterman’s painful articulation in front of the cameras has exposed the president, who plans to redouble efforts to support him on the 5th, along with Barack Obama. Everyone already knows that the cerebral infarction left the candidate unable to put together coherent sentences, in which he ate words, contradicted himself, stuttered and mixed unintelligible sounds. This, despite the fact that for the first time in history the unusual format of transcribing everything that was said was allowed on the screens in real time. That way he could visualize what his brain couldn’t aurally coordinate. The million dollar question was what the team of advisers was thinking of him by accepting the debate, no matter how much they pressed him.

Contradiction



The problem was not only the television experience of his rival, winner of ten Emys for the most popular health program on American television, with which he has managed to sell millions of “magic” capsules to women to lose weight or remove wrinkles . When the presenter asked Fetterman to explain the contradiction of having said on two separate occasions that she was for and against the gas extraction technique known as ‘fracking’, the candidate did not help. «I am in favor of ‘fracking’. I’m for ‘fracking’ and I’m for ‘fracking,’” she repeated robotically.

If anything saved him, it was the scandalous statement on abortion by his rival, who presents himself as a moderate, despite having the support of Trump. Fetterman believes that decision belongs to women, but Dr. Ozz says he will leave it up to “women, their doctors and local authorities.” Given that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is too extreme even for some Republicans, that phrase will weigh in on many women’s minds, at least as much as Fetterman’s dismal performance.