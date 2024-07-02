Joe Biden faces criticism from within and outside the party over his age to continue as US president | Photo: EFE/EPA/Daniel Cole

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is considering moving up President Joe Biden’s nomination as its candidate for re-election in an attempt to end pressure for him to drop out of the race and have another representative take over the race against Trump in November.

A report from the Bloombergreleased on Monday (1st), indicates that party officials are considering an early nomination when the convention’s credentialing committee, the body that manages the formal procedures, meets virtually on the 21st. The Democratic convention is scheduled to begin on August 19.

There was already a plan for an early virtual roll call vote to get him on the ballot in Ohio, which had a deadline before the Democratic convention. However, the vote is no longer necessary as Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law in May waiving the requirement as in previous years, changing the rules to allow early nomination anyway.

With the possibility, early nomination could be used as a strategic tool to eradicate internal disputes over the candidacy of the 84-year-old president.

An analysis of the American portal National Review says the plan could silence Democratic voices pushing for the president to drop his bid for a second term after a debate performance on May 27 against Trump that party supporters called “troubling.”