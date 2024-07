Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at a White House event in May | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

A report published this Wednesday (3) by the Reuters agency indicated that the leadership of the Democratic Party considers the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as the main alternative to replace President Joe Biden, if he gives up trying for re-election.

Biden has been under pressure to withdraw from the race against Republican Donald Trump in the November 5 election since his worrying performance in last Thursday’s (27) debate.

Reuters spoke to seven “senior sources” from the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee who argued that Harris is the best performing Democrat in the polls among those being “seriously” considered to replace the president in the campaign.

In this case, former First Lady Michelle Obama would be disregarded, the only Democrat who appeared in polls with a performance above Biden (she would have an 11-point lead over Trump), but who does not intend to run for president.

Democrats who are being considered “seriously” in addition to Kamala include California governors Gavin Newsom, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. However, the vice president is clearly the favorite of the Democratic establishment.

On Tuesday (2), Kamala ruled out the possibility of replacing Biden. “Look, Joe Biden is our nominee,” she said in an interview with CBS News. “We beat Trump once and we’re going to beat him again, period,” she said.