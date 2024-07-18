Democratic congressional aide says Biden has become more likely to drop out of the race after requests from lawmakers | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Democratic Party and US President Joe Biden’s campaign sources told Reuters that the president is “very seriously” considering dropping out of his re-election campaign, and that it is only “a matter of time” before that decision is announced.

The sources spoke to the news agency on condition of anonymity. “He’s really doing some soul-searching, I’m sure of it,” one of them said. “He’s thinking about it.” [deixar a campanha] very seriously.”

Another source, a Democratic congressional aide, said Biden has been more likely to drop out of the race with Republican Donald Trump after lawmakers in his party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have spoken to him and made that request. “It seems like it’s a matter of when, not if.” [ele vai desistir]”, said the advisor.

A Biden campaign official told Reuters the same. “Yes, it’s over. It’s just a matter of time.” [o presidente anunciar sua saída da corrida eleitoral]”, he assured.

Since his poor performance in the debate against Trump on the 27th, which increased speculation about his mental health, Biden has been under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and fellow Democrats to drop out of the race. However, for now, he says he will remain in the fight for reelection.

In an interview on Wednesday (17), Biden said that the only situation in which he would consider giving up trying for reelection would be if doctors warned him that he had a serious “medical condition” that would make him unable to exercise the presidency.

Shortly after, the White House announced that the president tested positive for Covid-19, prompting him to suspend campaign events.