In small groups, Democratic supporters gathered in Washington to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden. “We get rid of the fascist Donald Trump, and we return to democracy“, says one of them, interviewed by France Televisions.”I knew that everything would be closed and that it would be difficult to move around, but the mere fact of being here is such a strong emotion“, comments another.

300 meters from the White House, anti-racist activists came, as every day since the death of George Floyd. They welcome the departure of Donald Trump. After the turmoil of the nomination, the very democratic city of Washington will then resume the course of its life. While Donald Trump had never been invited to the fresco of presidents, Joe Biden should appear there soon.

