Axios: Democrats Want Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race by Friday

Representatives of the Democratic Party want the President of the United States to withdraw from the presidential race by next Friday, July 12. This is reported by the portal Axios.

“But outside Biden’s protective bubble, a rapidly growing number of Democrats are praying and plotting for a more mundane intervention. They want everyone begging Biden to drop out of the election by Friday,” the article says.

In the US, they believe that Joe Biden performed poorly in the first debate with Donald Trump. The current American leader stuttered and paused numerous times, trying to formulate his thoughts. Now politicians and journalists are writing that the Democrats may refuse to nominate Biden and will try to replace him with another candidate.

The second debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled for September 10. The US presidential election will take place on November 5.

Earlier, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said the coming week would be absolutely critical for US President Joe Biden.

Biden told ABC News the day before that he would only drop out of the presidential race “if God Almighty comes down from heaven” and tells him to do so. He also stressed that the Democratic Party’s House and Senate leadership are asking him not to drop out.