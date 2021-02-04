Democratic congressmen prosecuting former President Donald Trump have requested that the Republican testify under oath before or during the impeachment process. impeachment which will begin Tuesday in the Senate. Trump, who faces the charge of “inciting insurrection” following the assault on the Capitol by a mob of his followers, may decline the invitation, after which the upper house will have to issue a subpoena if it wants to proceed.

The head of the so-called managers of the impeachment -the group of nine members of the House of Representatives who act as prosecutors-, Jamie Raskin, sent a letter to the former president this Thursday proposing to carry out the interview between next Monday and Thursday of next week and called on him to respond. at the request no later than tomorrow Friday. In his letter, Raskin attributes the decision to request his affidavit to the written response to the indictment that Trump’s defense attorneys sent to the Senate on Tuesday. In it, according to the congressman, the president “disputes factual allegations”, so the managers want to ask him questions.

The basic line of defense for the former president is that Trump did not incite with his words or his actions the revolt that a group of his followers carried out on January 6, that his harangues to the crowd hours before did not refer to the use of violence or the commission of crimes and that both these and their unfounded accusations of fraud imply the exercise of freedom of expression, protected by the Constitution.

Having the president under oath means that if he lies, he is committing a federal crime and obstructing justice. Trump, who with the closure of his Twitter account lost his great speaker, has lived in his Florida mansion since he left the White House on January 20, the date of the inauguration of the new president, Democrat Joe Biden. Lawyers are unlikely to advise you to testify in person. Raskin has warned that if he refuses, he will use his silence as proof that the accusations have merit.

Next week’s is the fourth impeachment to a president in the history of the United States and the second against Trump himself. Unlike any precedent, the trial will take place with the defendant already outside the White House, with which a hypothetical plea of ​​guilt would not translate into dismissal, but would be accompanied by another vote for the Republican as candidate in the future. This is, today, the least likely scenario, since the sentence requires the support of 67 of the 100 senators of the upper house and the members of the former president’s party, of whom there are 50, have been mostly in favor of acquitting him again .