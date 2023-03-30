Home page politics

From: Catherine Brumbauer

Democratic congressmen are calling for increasingly anti-democratic politics in Israel. They urge President Biden to change his Israel policy.

Washington – The U.S-President faces opposition from his own party. Nine Democratic congressmen wrote a letter to Joe Biden fluent. In it, they expressed concern about the political developments in Israel. In the letter sent to the US portal Newsweek is available, the MPs denounced a “repressive, anti-democratic policy” of the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at. The US has traditionally been Israel’s closest ally. But in light of recent developments, Congressmen have called on Biden to change America’s Israel policy.

In letter to Biden: Nine Democratic congressmen criticized Netanyahu’s planned judicial reform

The letter was signed by, among others, democratic MPs from the UScongress Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, Summer Lee, Andre Carson, and Betty McCollum, and the senator Bernie Sanders. Bowman wrote the letter. A spokesman for Bowman confirmed Newsweek the content of the letter to Biden.

In the letter, the members of Congress criticized, among other things, Netanyahu’s planned judicial reform. “This move would threaten the rights of all citizens of Israel, allow for more corruption by prime ministers, and pave the way for further annexation of Palestinian lands,” the Democratic congressmen said in their letter to Biden.

Democrats criticized Israel’s planned judicial reform: “More corruption”, “Rights of all citizens of Israel threatened”

The judiciary reform envisages, for example, that the Israeli parliament could in future overturn decisions of the country’s highest court with a simple majority. This would give the government more influence and curtail the powers of the highest court. Netanyahu’s coalition accuses the Supreme Court of excessive interference in political decisions. The reform would also allow Parliament to change the composition of the judge-appointing body.

The project sparked protests in Israel. The government initially postponed the plans. The White House also said loudly in a statement dpato be “deeply concerned” about the developments. In front of press reports, Biden then called on Netanyahu to change course in the judicial reform. “I hope he moves away from that.” Netanyahu brushed Biden off. Israel is a sovereign country, the prime minister will say Guardians quoted. Israel makes its decisions based on the will of the people “and not due to pressure from abroad, even from best friends”.

They call on US President Joe Biden (middle) to change his Israel policy: Democratic congressmen have written a letter to the US President. The letter was written by Jamaal Bowman (l.) © ZUMA Wire/imago; Avi Ohaon/Handout/dpa (archive images)

Congressmen urged Biden to act: Israel’s government is driving “escalating violence” against Palestinians

The Democratic members of Congress who signed the letter to the US President called on Biden to act “immediately.” “The longer we wait to take action, the further away we get from the reality of a two-state solution – and the closer we come to the reality of a deeply entrenched extremist government and rising violence in the region,” MP Bowman said loudly Newsweek. The US portal quoted Biden from the letter as saying that Biden should ensure that US aid to Israel is not used “to support gross human rights violations”, for example for illegal settlement projects in the Palestinian territories.

Members of Congress warned in the letter that Netanyahu’s cabinet members are not only pursuing increasingly authoritarian policies but also “escalating violence against the Palestinian people.” That requires immediate action. “It is only by protecting the democracy, human rights and self-determination of all Palestinians and Israelis that we can achieve a lasting peace.” Newsweek, these efforts by the Democrats to change course in American Israel policy. (kb)