An Associated Press poll shows that Joe Biden’s vice president has been gaining voters’ support to replace the current president in the US election race.

According to Associated Pressa research from the center AP-NORC showed that 6 in 10 Democrats believe the current vice president would do a “good job” as the country’s manager. 20% of those interviewed do not trust the vice president to take over as head of the ticket in the November elections.



reproduction/X Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a campaign photo; there is uncertainty about whether the current president will remain in the race for re-election

Speculation about the vice president’s candidacy comes as Biden faces pressure from donors and party members to drop out of the presidential race, scheduled for November 5.

The debate between the current president and Republican candidate Donald Trump on June 27 was negative for Biden’s image among voters, with the president appearing confused. Concerns about the Democrat’s age (81 years old) and his cognitive ability have led party bigwigs to publicly recommend that he withdraw.

WHO IS KAMALA HARRIS?

Born in 1964 in Oakland, California (USA), Kamala Devi Harris has Indian and Jamaican ancestry. The lawyer has degrees in political science, economics and law. She was the first woman to be Attorney General of California.

His political career is marked by the defense of minority rights, such as the LGBT+ community, and of customary issues, such as the right to legal abortion.