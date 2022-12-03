Barack Obama is back in Georgia with a question that at first glance sounds like Sesame Street. “What’s the difference between 50 and 51?” he asked the public on Thursday. “A lot!” he replied to himself.

That seat that would give the Democratic Party a simple majority in the Senate is the difference that would have allowed President Joe Biden to approve his Plan to Build America Better, without depending on Senators Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema, two conservative Democrats who, thanks to the Solomonic division of the Chamber have managed to negotiate at will all the legislation that the party has tried to push forward, sacrificing the environmental agenda.

With the 51st seat that gives the majority, the Democrats could name the presidents of the Senate committees, which in this legislature had to be agreed with the opposition. The Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, took the opportunity to wrest from them the commitment not to eliminate the absolute majority requirement for certain laws, which de facto tied their hands. With that extra seat in Georgia, it would be much easier and faster to approve the posts appointed by the president and the federal judges who must first go through the Senate’s magnifying glass. It would also give them life insurance for hegemony in the House, where the loss of any Democratic senator due to death or illness would mean losing the Senate. And it would free up Vice President Kamala Harris to travel, hitherto forced to stay close to her to break the tie, something she has done 26 times in less than two years, breaking President John Adams’ record.

All this and much more depends on what happens in the elections on Tuesday in Georgia, a state that is holding a second round because no candidate exceeded the 50% vote required by law to win the pending seat. And that’s why Barack Obama has once again campaigned for Sen. Raphael Warnock, “a classy man that people like because you feel his integrity when you talk to him,” he told the Pullman audience on Thursday. Atlanta Yards. “Someone who has served his entire life as a community worker, who tells the truth, who keeps his word, who treats everyone with decency and respect, even those who oppose him!”

That would be his rival, Herschel Walker, a famous former football player immortalized in Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame, where he started before playing for the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants. When Donald Trump signed him to dispute Warnock’s seat in his native Georgia, he lived in Texas, which he exploded because “Georgia deserves a senator who lives in Georgia.” That perception of opportunism, which was also highlighted in Pennsylvania by Democrat John Fetterman with another Trump-backed television star, cost Dr. Oz the election, who moved his residence from neighboring New Jersey to be able to run. In Walker’s case, registering at his wife’s house was not enough, because several times during the campaign his subconscious betrayed him by publicly saying that he lives in Texas, and he is even known to continue taking tax deductions related to his “habitual residence”. in Texas.

The African American Vote



“Everyone asks me why I decided to run for senator and, to be honest, it’s something I never ever thought I would do in my life,” he told a rally. «I was sitting in my house in Texas watching what was happening in the country and….».

Walker’s gaffes are part of his charisma, such as making up proven false stories – he could never be an FBI agent because he lacks the college degree required to enter the body. With his usual elegance and sense of humor, Obama acknowledged during his previous visit in October that he was a great player, although not for that reason anyone who recognized him at the airport was going to let him “fly the plane.” On Thursday he told the Pullman audience that anyone who has forgotten that he is not qualified to be a senator just has to listen to him, “he reminds you every time he opens his mouth,” he joked. “Every day he comes up with something.” This week he talks “about issues that Georgians care about a lot,” he said wryly, “like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. And to tell you the truth, it’s something I asked myself, when he was seven years old ».

The eternal candidate of hope is the star of the party capable of filling pavilions and polishing worn-out candidates. With humor, he reveals the lack of preparation of the Trump candidates, television faces that dazzle the bases and win over the religious vote with the promise of vetoing abortion. Several women have reported that Walker paid them one, but consistency is not an issue in Trump’s circle.

With the African-American vote split between two candidates of color, Walker, who came in second on November 8 to 40,000 votes behind Warnock, is the favorite as he is a natural recipient of the 81,000 votes that Libertarian candidate Chase drew in the first round. Oliver. He has also borrowed the electoral machinery of the Republican governor Brian Kemp, who did not approach him until he won his re-election so that he would not be associated with Trump, toxic in the state where he pressured the electoral authorities to find him “11,779 votes » with which to win the elections.

Trump raises funds for him, but for the same reason he does not campaign in Georgia. Neither did Biden. The Republican Party paints Warnock as the man to stamp the agenda for a worn-out and unpopular president. Better to leave the arena to other heavyweights from both parties, who squander money and energy in Georgia, a state of mind where the last Senate battle for the next two years is played on Tuesday. “I know that many of you were calmer because on the 8th the people went out to vote and, as a result, the Democrats continue to have control of the Senate,” Obama intoned. I, too, am pleased that many of the most offensive, potentially dangerous and, let’s face it, slightly crazy voter deniers lost. It seems like most Americans want their leaders to work to unite people as opposed to fear-mongering conspiracists, and that makes me a little more optimistic, but I’m here to tell you that we can’t let our guard down or release. Not until we make sure Raphael Warnock returns to the US Senate.”